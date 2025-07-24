403
South Korea’s SK hynix Records Unprecedented Earnings
(MENAFN) South Korean semiconductor giant SK hynix reported unprecedented second-quarter earnings, driven by robust demand for memory chips powering generative artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets, the company announced Thursday.
In the April-June period, SK hynix’s revenue jumped 35.4 percent year-over-year to reach 22.23 trillion won (16.2 billion U.S. dollars).
Operating profit surged by an impressive 68.5 percent to 9.21 trillion won (6.7 billion dollars), while net income skyrocketed 69.8 percent to 7 trillion won (5.1 billion dollars).
These figures represent all-time highs for both revenue and operating profit, exceeding the company’s previous records set in the fourth quarter of last year.
SK hynix attributed the strong performance to aggressive investments by major global tech firms into AI technologies, which has steadily boosted demand for AI-optimized memory chips. The company noted that shipments of both DRAM and NAND flash memory chips outpaced initial expectations.
Looking ahead, SK hynix anticipates that intensifying competition among leading tech companies to improve AI model inference will drive further demand for high-performance, high-capacity memory products. The firm also highlighted that government investments in developing sovereign AI systems will contribute to sustained long-term memory chip demand.
Sovereign AI is defined as a nation’s capability to create an autonomous AI infrastructure encompassing its own data, talent, and business ecosystem.
