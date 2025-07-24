Tom's Pest Control Helps Melbourne Food Facility Achieve HACCP Compliance With Advanced Rodent Control Program

Toms Pest Control Melbourne

- Stefan BarkerMELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a strong display of industry-specific expertise, Tom's Pest Control has successfully implemented a preventative pest management program for a leading food production facility in Melbourne, significantly reducing rodent activity and helping the business meet HACCP compliance requirements.High-Risk Environment Calls for Precision Pest ControlThe high-volume facility was facing persistent rodent activity, posing a threat to food safety, compliance, and operational integrity. Due to the sensitivity of food-handling zones, traditional pest control methods were unsuitable in certain areas, requiring a more strategic and compliant solution.“Food production environments present a unique challenge, where safety, precision, and compliance are absolutely non-negotiable,” said Stefan Barker, spokesperson for Tom's Pest Control.“Our goal was to build a tailored program that worked in harmony with the client's hygiene standards and operational flow.”This project highlights the rising need for specialised pest control in Melbourne that aligns with regulatory frameworks like HACCP and supports ongoing safety and performance in critical industries.Integrated Pest Management Approach for Long-Term ResultsThe team conducted a detailed inspection of the facility to evaluate infestation levels, assess structural risks, and pinpoint high-activity zones. A customised Integrated Pest Management (IPM) plan was developed and implemented, including:.Rodent bait station installations placed safely and discreetly away from food prep areas.Insect monitoring systems and real-time trend analysis tools.A structured service schedule, adaptable based on pest pressure and seasonal trends.Hygiene and structural exclusion recommendations to further reduce riskAll components were designed to meet food industry standards, providing a compliant, low-impact solution suitable for high-risk zones.Immediate Impact and Long-Term ControlRodent activity began to decline within the first few weeks, with facility staff reporting significantly fewer sightings. The facility now operates under a proactive monitoring system that enables data-driven decisions, helping to identify new risks and intervene early.Most importantly, the facility successfully achieved and maintains full HACCP compliance, supporting their broader goals around food safety and audit readiness.Supporting Melbourne's Food Industry with Specialist Pest SolutionsGiven the ongoing pest pressures faced by food production businesses, a long-term approach is essential. Tom's Pest Control's adaptive programs focus on prevention, monitoring, and education-not just treatment.“Rather than react to problems, we empower our clients to stay ahead of them,” Stefan Barker added.“This facility now has the tools and support to stay protected year-round, which is critical in their line of work.”Tom's Pest Control: The Trusted Choice for Pest Control in MelbourneFor commercial and industrial businesses seeking reliable, compliant, and customised pest control in Melbourne, Tom's Pest Control offers tailored solutions designed to meet the most stringent health and safety requirements.With proven expertise across complex environments-including food manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics-Tom's Pest Control delivers proactive programs for everything from rodent control and insect management to audit support and long-term prevention. Their approach ensures every client remains protected, compliant, and operational at all times.To learn how Tom's Pest Control can help your facility maintain the highest hygiene standards and avoid costly disruptions, contact their Melbourne team today.

