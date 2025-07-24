Influence Society Enhances Hospitality Services By Leveraging Agentic AI Capabilities Through Webflow MCP Integration

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Webflow MCP integration is a true game changer for hoteliers and restaurants seeking to effortlessly orchestrate content creation, publishing, and automation

- Sébastien Felix, CEO and Founder of Influence SocietyPARIS, FRANCE, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Influence Society , the leading Webflow Enterprise Certified and Premium Partner specialized in hospitality technology, today announced a significant enhancement to its Webflow partnership through the launch of Webflow MCP (Model Context Protocol). This premier CMS-compatible solution introduces seamless integration with AI agents, enabling hoteliers and hospitality brands to efficiently automate content creation, publishing, and management in a single, intuitive interface without coding expertise.The integration addresses a critical need within hospitality marketing: producing and managing engaging content rapidly and effectively. With Webflow MCP, hotel marketing teams can leverage generative AI search capabilities directly within Webflow's CMS, significantly reducing the time and effort required to maintain fresh, relevant, and high-quality content across AI channels.“Our integration of Webflow MCP into hospitality websites dramatically streamlines digital operations, empowering hotel marketing teams to deliver richer, more personalized guest experiences efficiently and at scale,” said Sébastien Felix, CEO and Founder of Influence Society.Webflow MCP's marks a new milestone in no-code content management solutions. The platform simplifies complex content workflows, enables real-time content generation, and automates updates across multiple properties simultaneously, boosting marketing agility and operational efficiency. Influence Society's leadership position as the first Webflow Enterprise Certified and Premium Partner in hospitality uniquely positions the company to deliver this groundbreaking integration to the industry."Our mission at Influence Society has always been to serve as a facilitator, enabling hospitality brands to excel digitally with innovative, user-friendly solutions. Webflow MCP and its forthcoming integration with Generative AI's set a new industry benchmark," added Sébastien Felix.Influence Society was the first hospitality technology specialist recognized as a Webflow Enterprise Certified and Premium Partner, underscoring its expertise and leadership in delivering tailored, powerful digital solutions specifically designed for hotels and hospitality brands.About Influence SocietyInfluence Society is a creative agency at the intersection of design, technology, and hospitality. Helping extraordinary hotels craft compelling brand narratives, blending aesthetics with cutting-edge digital strategies to shape the future of hospitality. Through visionary storytelling, innovative marketing, and deep industry expertise, the agency empowers hotels to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape. For more information about Influence Society, visit .About WebflowWebflow is a Website Experience Platform (WXP) that empowers teams to visually build, manage, and optimize stunning websites that offer both the consumer experience customers expect and the enterprise-grade performance and scale they need. With a visual, composable CMS at its core, Webflow gives teams full control over their websites without reliance on engineering. Its AI-driven personalization enhances user experience and optimizes site performance, helping businesses drive higher conversion rates and measurable growth. Today, over 300,000 of the best companies in the world, and more than 1,500 Certified Webflow Partners, create best-in-class, high-performing sites with Webflow.

