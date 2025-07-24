Soorty And Haelixa Expand Traceability Partnership To Boost Circularity And Transparency In Global Denim Supply Chains

Soorty applies Haelixa's DNA markers - invisible, non-toxic liquid-based tracers - directly to post-consumer textile waste before mechanical shredding. These markers survive spinning, dyeing, and garment manufacturing, enabling verification at every stage

Confirming material authenticity: DNA is extracted from denim to prove it's truly recycled.

A bottle of Haelixa's DNA marker - an invisible, safe liquid used to trace material origin

- Dr. Gediminas Mikutis, Co-Founder and CTO of HaelixaKARACHI, PAKISTAN, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As global regulations tighten around greenwashing and unverified sustainability claims, Soorty, one of Pakistan's largest vertically integrated denim manufacturers, is reaffirming its leadership in circular fashion production through its deepening partnership with Swiss traceability pioneer Haelixa . Together, the two are empowering fashion brands with forensic proof of recycled fiber origin - helping them meet rising demands for transparency, due diligence, and accountability.This traceability is embedded within Soorty's SecondLife- a recycled cotton initiative designed to deliver measurable impact, from resource efficiency and reduced environmental footprint to supply chain visibility and brand accountability. Soorty applies Haelixa's DNA markers - invisible, non-toxic liquid-based tracers - directly to post-consumer textile waste before mechanical shredding. These markers survive spinning, dyeing, and garment manufacturing, enabling verification at every stage of production.“In today's complex, global textile supply chains, trust depends on proven origin,” says Dr. Gediminas Mikutis, Co-Founder and CTO of Haelixa.“Our partnership with Soorty shows how physical traceability builds confidence in circular claims and meets the rising demand for credible, transparent sourcing.”Backed by Haelixa's 100% reliable PCR-based DNA tracking, Soorty can authenticate fiber identity even after it moves through spinning, dyeing, and garment manufacturing - going far beyond conventional paper-based certifications.“Our long-standing partnership with Haelixa continues to advance Soorty's commitment to circular fashion,” adds Eda Dikmen, Senior Marketing & Communications Manager at Soorty.“By enabling reliable authentication and traceability throughout the lifecycle of the product - from our mills to the final garment, which could be traced at any time - we're solidifying our claims while also empowering our brand partners to meet their targets with proof. This shared transparency fosters deeper trust and genuinely equips end customers to make informed decisions.”The partnership also gives Soorty's brand partners the option to use a“Marked & Traced by Haelixa” label on garments, including a scannable QR code that links to a dedicated landing page. This enables brands to tell the product's sourcing story in detail, while giving end consumers direct access to verified data about fiber origin, processing stages, and supply chain transparency.Soorty is also a proud and proactive member of the Denim Deal - a global initiative uniting brands, manufacturers, recyclers, and policymakers focused on making post-consumer recycled cotton the new normal in the denim industry. This aligns with Soorty's broader mission to promote systemic change through credible innovation and collaboration. As one of the largest global producers of denim, Soorty continues to model how ethical labor, circularity, and renewable energy can scale responsibly - without greenwashing.By focusing on traceability, trustability, circularity, and measurable impact, the Soorty x Haelixa partnership offers fashion brands a transparent path forward, redefining what credibility looks like in today's circular fashion economy.About HaelixaHaelixa is a Swiss traceability company that helps brands and manufacturers prove the true origin and authenticity of materials using DNA markers. A spin-off from ETH Zurich, Haelixa brings forensic proof to supply chain transparency. Its patented tracers, made from natural Swiss DNA, are applied directly to raw materials like organic cotton, recycled fibers, and precious metals - staying intact through every production step for reliable verification.Trusted by global brands and manufacturers, Haelixa traced over 30 million garments in 2024. The solution supports leading certifications (GOTS, OEKO-TEX) and helps companies comply with key regulations like the CSDDD, CSRD, and Green Claims Directive - building trust through verified environmental and ethical claims.About SoortySoorty is a family of engineers and designers passionate about creating denim that looks and feels good, embodying innovation, design, and sustainability. Leveraging vertically integrated infrastructure across Pakistan, and Bangladesh, Soorty offers LEED-certified production, co-creation facilities, and design centers in global fashion hubs. It is the only company with LEED Platinum and Cradle2Cradle Gold certifications for both its denim mill and garment factory, underscoring its commitment to sustainability. Soorty's reverse vertical integration effort, the Soorty Organic Cotton Initiative and Soorty Regenagri Initiative, sources responsibly grown fibre and improves farmer incomes in Pakistan's most impoverished areas. The company also drives social change through the Prism Project, employing hearing-impaired individuals in high-noise areas, and the SEWS program, which uses street theater to promote female employment and shift perceptions in underprivileged communities.

Sam Gauchier

Vice President, Michele Marie PR

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.