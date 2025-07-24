Aptean Launches Genai Query In Appcentral

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smarter Decisions – No Coding. No Waiting. Just Insight, Right when it Counts

ATLANTA, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a global provider of enterprise software, today announced the launch of GenAI Query, a mobile-first conversational intelligence feature within AppCentral, its AI-powered platform. Purpose-built to deliver real-time insights from complex business data, GenAI Query eliminates the need for dashboards, technical expertise, or delays. Watch this 1 min video on GenAI Query to learn more.

GenAI Query empowers frontline managers; operations leads and finance teams to ask natural-language questions like:

“Where are my fulfillment bottlenecks?”

“Which SKUs are eroding our margin?”

They receive real-time answers, right when and where decisions are made. GenAI Query cuts through reporting delays and streamlines decision-making across every level of the organisation.

Modern manufacturing and distribution teams operate under relentless pressure to move quickly - yet decision-making is often hindered by complex reports, fragmented systems and manual analysis. Buried in this complexity, essential information remains out of reach. The result? A widening gap between data and decisive action.

GenAI Query is the intelligence engine of AppCentral and a cornerstone of the Aptean Intelligence Suite. What sets it apart is Aptean's deep industry expertise and its ability to deliver tailored insights across discrete manufacturing, food and beverage, finance, transportation and apparel. With seamless integration and enterprise-grade security features – such as role-based access and audit trails - GenAI Query accelerates data-driven decision-making without compromising control.

GenAI Query transforms enterprise decision-making by:



Unlocking insights - Replacing static dashboards with real-time conversational intelligence.

Revealing hidden risks - Surfacing margin pressure, customer churn signals and operational inefficiencies through AI.

Accelerating action – Empowering teams to explore data freely, without IT delays or report rebuilds.

Unifying data – Bringing live ERP inputs across inventory, purchasing, sales, receivables and payables. Eliminating reporting delays - Removing the complexity of data extraction and interpretation.



“ AppCentral is the foundation for our customers to harness the power of AI - GenAI Query is the intelligence that brings it to life,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “It's the difference between staring at a dashboard and having a direct, insightful conversation with your business. Customers don't just want data - they need clear answers that drive better outcomes. GenAI Query puts real-time enterprise intelligence at their fingertips.”

Reddy continued,“GenAI Query makes business data instantly useful. Ask a simple question like 'What's my inventory risk this week?' and get contextual insight drawn straight from live systems. No coding. No delay. Just answers - delivered precisely when and where they're needed. With GenAI Query, every employee becomes an insight-driven decision-maker. The future of enterprise intelligence is immediate and conversational.”

With thousands of customers now onboarded to AppCentral, Aptean is accelerating scalable AI adoption – giving customers the clarity, speed and control they need to make faster, smarter decisions.

