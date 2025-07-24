View TV Adds“Adstudio” To Its Game-Changing TV Cloud, Ushering In The Future Of Non-Intrusive, AI-Powered CTV Ad-Tech

View TV Cloud - Content is King

- Stephan JamesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- View TV Adds“AdStudio” to Its Game-Changing View TV Cloud , Ushering In the Future of Non-Intrusive, AI-Powered CTV AdvertisingBy Nadia Johnston, July 24, 2025In a bold and visionary move that solidifies its position as a frontrunner in the global streaming and CTV infrastructure space, View TV has announced the launch of View TV AdStudio, a powerful new addition to its already industry-leading View TV Cloud platform - which is currently powering more than 200 linear broadcasters and over 50 film and TV studios worldwide.Built on the backbone of Google Cloud AI, NVIDIA's high-performance infrastructure, and View TV's own proprietary ad-tech stack, View TV AdStudio is set to redefine how brands connect with audiences within ad-funded streaming content - without interrupting the viewing experience.Monetization Without DisruptionAt the heart of AdStudio is a new suite of non-intrusive, high-impact ad formats designed specifically for live sports, music concerts, and premium event-based programming. Instead of interrupting content with the traditional 2- to 4-minute ad break, View TV AdStudio introduces squeeze-backs, side-by-side ads, wrap-arounds, overlays, and hyper-localized branded moments - all dynamically inserted in real-time without pulling the audience out of the moment.The result? Viewers stay engaged. Advertisers get visibility. Broadcasters see a revenue lift.“We're seeing 30–40% more revenue for platforms like Kapang when using AdStudio over standard SSAI ad breaks alone,” said Stephan James, Head of Sales of View TV.“The audience doesn't feel the interruption, and yet the brand is front and center in a premium environment.”100% Free for Broadcasters and StudiosIn a direct challenge to the typical ad-tech monetization model, View TV is offering AdStudio entirely free to broadcasters and content owners. All fees are built into the advertiser-side campaign buys - meaning no net-revenue deductions, no software licenses, and no hidden tech costs for media companies looking to scale.It's a refreshing and long-overdue shift toward transparency and sustainability in the CTV and FAST space.Data-Powered Performance MarketingAdStudio goes far beyond aesthetics. Leveraging metadata, audience signals, and third-party data clouds, AdStudio dynamically delivers the right ad creative based on:> Time of day> Content genre> Viewer location (down to city/town level)> Device type> Live content triggersThis creates highly targeted, high-ROI campaigns with performance marketing capabilities never before available in live TV and CTV - and it's already being integrated directly into OEM platforms, streaming TV apps, and Kapang, View TV's flagship FAST platform.“This is the first time we've seen truly programmatic performance marketing work at scale for live content,” said one media buyer at a top-10 global agency.“AdStudio changes the game.”A Platform for the Entire EcosystemAdStudio works in tandem with View TV AdDirect, the company's self-service campaign platform for SMBs, agencies, and national brands looking to buy ad space across the View TV AdX - an ad-network now trading over 50 billion monthly impressions.Together, the platforms create a seamless, AI-powered buying, targeting, and execution pipeline, available to advertisers, sponsors, broadcasters, and studios with zero technical complexity.View TV AdStudio is live now and already powering premium non-intrusive ad formats across Kapang and other distribution partners. For more information or to book a demo, visit or contact the View TV commercial team directly.View TV AdStudio – Monetization. Without Interruption.

