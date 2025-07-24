MIG Capital Leads CHF 7.75 Million Seed Financing For ASTRA Therapeutics



MIG Capital, through its MIG Fonds, is investing 3 million Swiss Francs (CHF) in the Swiss start-up which designs precision drugs against eukaryotic pathogens.

Digitalis Ventures co-leads the round with additional investment from Borealis Ventures, Kickfund and Venture Kick. Eukaryotic pathogens cause illness and death in animals, humans, and crops.



MUNICH, Germany, and VILLIGEN, Switzerland, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIG Capital AG, one of Germany's leading venture capital firms, announced today that it is heading a seed financing of CHF 7.75 million for ASTRA Therapeutics with U.S. venture capital firm Digitalis Ventures as co-lead and Borealis Ventures, Kickfund and Venture Kick also participating in the round. MIG Fonds 17 and 18 have allocated CHF 3 million for the Swiss start-up, based at the Park InnovAARE innovation campus in Villigen, Switzerland.

Founded in 2022, ASTRA Therapeutics AG designs and develops novel parasitic agents (parasiticides) that control parasites by inhibiting cell division in parasites while sparing hosts. The company generates species-specific drug leads targeting tubulin, known as Parabulins®, through its proprietary drug development platform ParaX®.

Parabulins® are novel drugs (New Molecular Entities, NME) targeting important indications in the veterinary market. ASTRA's pipeline includes over 15 patentable chemical classes featuring nanomolar-potent candidates for common parasites such as coccidia in farm animals and heartworm in dogs and cats. Initial in vivo proof of concept for multiple NMEs has been demonstrated.

Natacha Gaillard, PhD, Founder and Co-CEO of ASTRA Therapeutics , said:“The animal health market is facing an ever-increasing need for novel anti-parasite drugs to combat the growing threat of drug resistance, ensure the health and welfare of our pets, and maintain healthy and efficient food production.”

Ashwani Sharma, PhD, also Founder and Co-CEO of ASTRA Therapeutics , added:“Our platform is designed to exploit structural differences between essential proteins in parasites and the host animals, enabling creation of new drugs that should be both effective and safe.”

The global parasiticide market is worth over 10 billion US dollars and is growing at a CAGR of 5.6%1. At the same time, established products are facing patent expiry, while increasing resistance is causing a dramatic need for new drugs – in some regions, up to 98% of heartworm cases are already resistant to standard therapies.

ASTRA is strategically positioned to capture this opportunity: the company develops novel, patentable drugs that are highly potent and resistance-breaking. Target revenues are over 800 million US dollars per year for coccidiosis and 2.4 billion US-dollars per year for worm control – in the veterinary sector alone.

“We see tremendous commercial potential for new drugs that control worms including heartworm in dogs and cats, and coccidiosis in poultry and swine production,” said Andreas Kastenbauer, Partner at MIG Capital. “With renowned structural biologists Dr. Natacha Gaillard and Dr. Ashwani Sharma in the lead and strong support from a team of market and business developers experienced in drug discovery, licensing and biotech financing, this is the right company to achieve success.”

The new investment expands MIG Capital's approach to engaging in the rapidly growing veterinary medicine market. In 2024, the VC investor already acquired a stake in HawkCell, a French start-up developing MRI and CT imaging for use in animals. ASTRA Therapeutics is MIG Capital's first investment in Switzerland and its second new investment this year.

1 Stonehaven Cozmix Group, Animal Health Industry: Reflections on the Past Decade and Visions for the Future Report 2025. (Published at AHNTI Conference London 2025) [see page 23]



About Astra Therapeutics

ASTRA Therapeutics is a Swiss biotechnology company based in Villigen (CH) that designs novel precision drugs against eukaryotic pathogens based on its proprietary ParaX® platform. The company's goal is to develop drugs that selectively target parasites while sparing hosts. ASTRA Therapeutics addresses medical and veterinary challenges characterized by increasing drug resistance, expiring patents, and a growing global parasiticide market.

For more information, please visit .

About MIG Capital

MIG Capital is one of the leading German VC investors. Through its MIG funds, MIG invests in young deep tech and life sciences companies in German-speaking Europe and beyond. To date, the company has invested over €770 million in approx. 60 start-ups. MIG portfolio companies develop innovations in areas including biopharmaceuticals, energy and environmental technologies, advanced computing, digitalization / IoT, medical technology, and digital health. The MIG investment portfolio currently consists of more than 30 companies.

MIG's investment team is made up of a dedicated group of engineers, scientists, physicians and entrepreneurs who use analytical and creative processes to assess the risks and opportunities of business models and technologies. Their reputation, experience and network provide excellent access to companies, institutions and decision-makers to support the growth of their portfolio companies.

In recent years, MIG Capital has realized more than ten successful portfolio company sales, including Siltectra (to Infineon) and Hemovent (to MicroPort). It has placed several companies on the stock exchange including BRAIN, NFON, BioNTech, and Immatics.

For further information, please visit: , . LinkedIn: MIG Capital

