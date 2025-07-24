AFRL Taps Blue Eye Soft For Cooperative Research Agreement On Space-Based Environmental Threat Detection

A new CRADA between Blue Eye Soft and AFRL's Space Vehicles Directorate supports national security by enabling faster response to space-based anomalies.

Blue Space is a South Carolina-based tech company that specializes in applying artificial intelligence models to fuse and analyze massive amounts of data, text and imagery.

Blue Eye Soft dba Blue Space and U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory Partner to Advance AI-Driven Spacecraft Anomaly Detection

GREENVILLE , SC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Eye Soft Corp., a leading innovator in AI/ML solutions for aerospace applications, has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Space Vehicles Directorate, to develop advanced artificial intelligence tools to detect and attribute spacecraft anomalies in contested space environments.The partnership, formalized under CRADA 2025-AFRL/RV-CRADA-04, focuses on enabling rapid detection and attribution of spacecraft anomalies caused by either environmental conditions or potential adversary actions. Blue Eye Soft's proprietary Space Anomaly Forensics & Environment Resolution (SAFER) system will be enhanced with AFRL's space weather datasets and technical expertise to deliver AI/ML-driven anomaly prediction, detection, and differentiation capabilities.“This collaboration enhances our ability to protect vital space assets through cutting-edge AI applications,” said Srikanth Kodeboyina, CEO of Blue Eye Soft.“Working alongside AFRL, we aim to accelerate the operational readiness of AI tools to distinguish between natural and human-induced effects on space systems.”The effort supports U.S. Space Force goals to strengthen situational awareness and system resilience in an increasingly congested and contested space domain. It also paves the way for the commercialization of AI-enhanced anomaly management tools for civil and commercial satellite operators.Interest in Blue Eye Soft technology and the company's potential has exploded over the last 2 years. The company was accepted and has participated in several programs like inaugural Q Station Soft-landing Cohort, Startburst Aerospace's SCALE Cohort 3,MIT Engine -Blue Print , US -AFRL Catalyst Space accelerator , New Space Nexus Ignitor and the first cohort of the New Mexico Lab-Embedded Entrepreneur Program (NM LEEP) at Los Alamos National Laboratory,Through NM LEEP, Blue Eye Soft / Blue Space signed Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADAs) with Los Alamos to accelerate its technology development and participated in MIT's The Engine: Blueprint program to build out its business model.Contact:Blue Eye Soft Corp.Srikanth Kodeboyina, CEOEmail: ...Phone: 864-479-0888Weatherproofing space - SAFERBlue Eye soft - An Advanced AI & Data Analytics company

