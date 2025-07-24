403
Careem Groceries launches AI-powered Grocery List tool
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) New in-app tool simplifies grocery shopping by converting typed or photographed lists into curated product selections
Dubai, UAE – July 23, 2025: Careem introduces a new AI-powered Grocery List tool that enables customers to translate written or typed grocery lists into instant online grocery orders directly through the app.
Customers simply take a photo or upload an image of their grocery list, or type it directly into the app. The AI-powered tool scans the list, recognises and extracts each item, and instantly generates a tailored selection of matching products that can be added and ready to check out in seconds - all in one easy-to-navigate page. This seamless process empowers customers to find and select exactly what they need quickly and eliminates the need for manual item searches.
Chase Lario, VP of Careem Groceries, commented“ “Our Grocery List tool is designed to transform the grocery shopping experience by removing unnecessary steps and making the process as efficient and intuitive as possible. We know our customers are busy, and we're continuously streamlining our services to ensure they spend less time shopping and more time doing what matters most to t”em.”
Careem Groceries continues to deliver an extensive range of products - from fresh produce to household essentials - within 15 minutes across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.Careem Plus members enjoy free delivery on their grocery and food orders, along with special rates on international money transfers, discounts on rides, home cleaning, Careem Bike, and more.
Customers can try the Grocery List feature today by downloading the latest version of the Careem app and selecting ‘Groceri’s’ from the home screen.
