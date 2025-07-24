Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-07-24 02:01:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
24 July 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 23 July 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 459.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 464.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 461.701500

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,175,352 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,570,455 have voting rights and 3,777,348 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share) 		Aggregated volume
LSE 461.701500 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
160 460.00 08:10:02 LSE
530 460.00 08:34:17 LSE
306 460.00 08:34:17 LSE
192 460.00 08:34:17 LSE
92 459.50 08:34:17 LSE
16 460.00 08:38:02 LSE
19 460.00 08:40:00 LSE
550 460.00 08:40:00 LSE
648 462.00 08:46:30 LSE
369 462.00 08:46:30 LSE
256 462.00 08:46:30 LSE
614 462.00 08:57:34 LSE
186 462.00 08:57:38 LSE
10 462.00 08:57:41 LSE
25 462.00 08:59:57 LSE
71 462.00 09:00:57 LSE
585 464.00 09:17:07 LSE
123 464.00 09:17:07 LSE
250 464.00 09:17:07 LSE
212 464.00 09:17:07 LSE
573 463.00 09:24:14 LSE
340 464.00 09:25:47 LSE
244 464.00 09:25:47 LSE
21 462.50 09:44:53 LSE
83 462.50 09:44:53 LSE
8 462.50 09:44:53 LSE
404 462.00 10:00:57 LSE
327 462.00 10:15:28 LSE
208 462.00 10:15:28 LSE
15 460.00 10:20:30 LSE
16 460.00 10:29:41 LSE
177 460.00 10:29:41 LSE
324 460.00 10:29:41 LSE
275 460.00 10:31:21 LSE
206 460.00 10:31:21 LSE
590 461.00 10:46:13 LSE
209 461.00 10:46:13 LSE
67 462.50 11:13:36 LSE
2 462.50 11:13:36 LSE
208 462.50 11:13:36 LSE
320 462.50 11:13:36 LSE
428 462.00 11:17:48 LSE
469 462.00 11:18:19 LSE
189 462.00 11:19:37 LSE
202 462.00 11:19:37 LSE
164 462.00 11:19:50 LSE
43 462.00 11:19:50 LSE
212 462.00 11:20:44 LSE
131 462.00 11:21:06 LSE
58 462.00 11:21:06 LSE
184 462.00 11:22:10 LSE
250 462.00 11:22:10 LSE
129 462.00 11:22:10 LSE
193 462.00 11:22:27 LSE
160 461.50 11:37:48 LSE
373 460.00 11:49:13 LSE
427 460.00 11:49:13 LSE
265 460.00 12:48:45 LSE
23 460.00 12:48:45 LSE
32 461.00 13:19:39 LSE
24 461.00 13:19:45 LSE
189 462.00 13:30:22 LSE
597 462.00 13:33:17 LSE
92 462.00 13:35:06 LSE
16 462.00 13:39:54 LSE
101 462.00 13:42:00 LSE
77 462.00 13:42:00 LSE
23 462.00 13:42:00 LSE
118 462.00 13:45:43 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


MENAFN24072025004107003653ID1109840421

