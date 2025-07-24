Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh Injured While Filming Action Scene For 'Dacoit'

An unexpected accident reportedly took place during the shoot of Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Shanil Deo, the film is currently in production, and both actors sustained injuries while filming an intense action sequence, according to early reports.

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur Injured

Reports indicate that both Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur fell during filming, sustaining injuries. While the injuries are not considered serious, both actors reportedly completed the shoot despite their injuries, demonstrating their dedication and professionalism toward the project. Their commitment has been praised by the entire film crew and fans alike.

The shooting for Dacoit is currently taking place in Hyderabad and is nearing completion. The film is planned for release on December 25th, aiming to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and high-octane action sequences. The film unit hopes for a speedy recovery for both Mrunal and Adivi Sesh. It's a relief that their injuries are minor, and everyone is optimistic they will bounce back quickly to promote the film post-release.

Adivi Sesh's Films

Adivi Sesh is riding a wave of success with blockbuster films like Goodachari, Evaru, and HIT 2. Goodachari 2 and Dacoit are getting ready for release, generating significant buzz among fans and critics alike. Adivi Sesh gained recognition with Pawan Kalyan's film Panjaa and also played the role of Bhallaladeva's son in Baahubali, which cemented his place in the industry.

Mrunal Thakur became a popular actress in Tollywood with Sita Ramam and continues to impress with her versatile performances. There are reports that she will soon be starring in a high-profile film with Allu Arjun and director Atlee, marking another exciting chapter in her career. Fans eagerly await these upcoming projects.