Goexpand Enters Business Operating Software Arena With Best In Class AI Features At Launch!

Introducing GoExpandTM - the first Agentic AI-powered business operating system platform officially licensed by EOS Worldwide® and painstakingly customized by seasoned Expert EOS ImplementerTM and INC Top 50 Leadership and Management Expert Chris Hallberg .

GoExpand is built to fully support the EOS Process® . Mark O'Donnel CEO & Visionary of EOS Worldwide says: "We are very pleased to add another officially licensed software option for our community, competition is great for innovation, and GoExpand is definitely innovating with this application!" Mark also added "I'm looking forward to seeing how Agentic A.I. can help our clients achieve more with EOS."

The Elite version includes all of the power from the Essential version and adds: Agentic AI, 360° Performance Reviews, Pulse Surveys, Recognition, People Analytics, Company, Team, and Individual Dashboards, and Custom forms with QR code connectivity.

Both platforms include unlimited OCEAN big 5 Personality assessments for all users for both internal and external use. In the Elite version, Chris extracted the highest value feature sets of 4 other different apps into ONE high engagement, fully dynamic platform. This perfectly curated toolset was created by observing over 100 leadership teams for over a decade. Dozens of other supplemental tools were used alongside the other legacy operating system platforms. Wouldn't it be great if someone put the top 20% of 3 or 4 must have supportive apps and supercharged the Operating System platform with more powerful capabilities, all in one place? Well, that's exactly what GoExpand does, all for much less than having multiple subscriptions. Our focus is to help entire teams execute with clarity, confidence, and obtain a top tier culture.

One Platform. Full EOS Execution. Over 7,000 integrations through Zapier

GoExpand eliminates the spreadsheet jungle and the patchwork of tools by integrating all your favorite apps, People tools & Operating System tools into one beautifully simple interface, including:



Vision / V/TOTM Planning (Current and Future V/TO)

Accountability ChartTM

Rocks & Project Management

Scorecards & Metrics

Meeting PulseTM & L10TM Meetings

IDSTM and Issue Tracking

To-Dos & Task Completion

People AnalyzerTM

EOS ToolboxTM Access

Employee Feedback Loops & Recognition from leaders and peers

Real-Time Pulse Surveys and Culture Dashboards

All meetings have AI Meeting summaries and automatically create To Do's Real Time feedback in a fully connected, dynamic environment. (No static data Silo's)

All fully aligned with the EOS Model®, EOS Process®, and EOS Tools®.

"EOS works. Period. But until now, no single platform captured the full power of EOS while harnessing the power of Agentic AI and the inclusion of other tools commonly used by top tier EOS teams," says Hallberg. "GoExpand is the software I always wished existed for my clients-so I found a very powerful base in the Performance Scoring Platform to build it on, and I built EXACTLY what my clients asked for, and then some."

Powered by Agentive AI

GoExpand Elite includes a built-in AI agent that learns your company's language, structure, and rhythm -helping teams "speak tasks into reality," automate documentation, and uncover insights fast. It's your process and documentation with superpowers. Instantly searchable by the team for maximum efficiency and accuracy.

Built by an Expert EOS ImplementerTM

All the way from small scrappy startups to $1B per year goliaths. His clients & graduates routinely volunteer to be scrutinized by a full company employee engagement survey by the Business Journals Best Places to Work Award submission process. To win such an award it's common to have to be in the 90+ percentile in engagement, so you can't simply write a check to win one, GoExpand is the culmination of that hands-on experience, combined with cutting-edge technology and deep respect for the EOS Proven Process®.

Designed for the Whole Team

While many Apps are built for owners or ops leads, GoExpand makes the EOS experience engaging for every team member . From rocks to level 10 MeetingsTM, from the 5-5-5TM to easy-to-understand visual scorecard dashboards, it's a system everyone wants to use-every day.

Whether you're working with a Professional EOS ImplementerTM or using EOS Self-Implementer AcademyTM, GoExpand is your ultimate tool to run better meetings, track execution, and elevate your team's performance using the latest and greatest technology.

About GoExpand

Supercharge your Business Operating System

GoExpandTM is an Agentic AI Powered, fully connected technology platform that does everything legacy Business Operating Systems apps do, and so much more.

We've perfectly curated a suite of execution and people tools that allow your entire team to engage deeply into one tool, VS. partial engagement in several different tools.

Welcome to the next generation of AI powered business technology.

GoExpand's Founder is Chris Hallberg, a Military Veteran & one of INC Top 50 Leadership and Management Experts (#9)

Press Contact

Chris Hallberg

3039496307



SOURCE GoExpand