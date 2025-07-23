Portland Chiropractor Dr. Braxton Nguyen Revolutionizes Injury Recovery And Holistic Wellness Through Personalized Chiropractic Care

Portland, OR - Dr. Braxton Nguyen, a Portland-based chiropractic physician and founder of Access Health Centers , is making waves in the health and wellness industry with his innovative, patient-first approach to injury recovery, spinal health, and long-term wellness. With locations in Portland and Beaverton, Access Health Centers has become a trusted resource for those seeking non-invasive, drug-free care to overcome chronic pain, car accident trauma, and structural imbalances.

Dr. Nguyen's journey into chiropractic care began with a sports-related knee injury that traditional medicine failed to resolve. His own recovery through chiropractic and biomechanical retraining ignited a lifelong passion for helping others reclaim their health naturally. Today, he blends clinical expertise with empathy, drawing on certifications in Chiropractic Biophysics (CBP®) and Whiplash & Brain Injury Traumatology to lead hundreds of patients from pain to performance.

“I've been in the shoes of my patients-frustrated, in pain, and unsure of the next step. That experience drives me to give every individual a clear, confident path toward healing and full mobility,” says Dr. Nguyen.

Access Health Centers specializes in advanced chiropractic techniques, including spinal decompression, cold laser therapy, and postural correction. The clinic is particularly known for its effective auto accident injury recovery programs , offering zero out-of-pocket consultations and integrative treatment plans supported by a network of orthopedic and neurological specialists.

Beyond clinical care, Dr. Nguyen is an active educator and advocate for proactive health. He frequently hosts community wellness talks on spinal hygiene, stress management, and the long-term benefits of chiropractic care. His approach emphasizes empowerment through education , ensuring patients understand their bodies and become active participants in their healing.

About Access Health Centers

With over two decades of experience, Access Health Centers is a premier chiropractic and wellness clinic with locations in Portland and Beaverton, Oregon. The centers provide holistic, patient-centered care for individuals dealing with chronic pain, car accident injuries, postural issues, and general wellness concerns. Services include chiropractic adjustments, cold laser therapy, massage therapy, spinal rehabilitation, neuropathy treatment, and lifestyle coaching.

To learn more visit:

Clinic Locations:



Portland: 9955 SE Washington St, Suite 303, Portland, OR 97216 Beaverton: 9055 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Beaverton, OR 97225