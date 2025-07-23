Halcyon And Secure Insight Announce Strategic Partnership Halcyon CEO Kirk Donaldson Joins Secure Insight Board

Leading Mortgage Industry Risk Analytics Firms Join Forces

- Andrew Liput, CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Halcyon , a leader in real-time tax transcript and income verification, has formed a strategic partnership with Secure Insight , the mortgage industry's trusted provider of wire fraud and closing agent risk management. As part of the partnership, Halcyon CEO Kirk Donaldson has been appointed to Secure Insight's Board of Directors.Together, the companies will deliver a first-of-its-kind solution that unifies borrower identity, income, and settlement agent verification into a single secure workflow-streamlining compliance and eliminating risk from origination through closing.“We're creating the gold standard in mortgage risk prevention,” said Kirk Donaldson, CEO of Halcyon.“This partnership links front-end income verification with back-end closing agent vetting. The result: faster closings, stronger compliance, and unmatched fraud protection. I'm honored to join Secure Insight's board and help scale this mission.”“Kirk brings vision, scale, and innovation to our team,” said Andrew Liput, CEO of Secure Insight.“Combining Halcyon's technology with our risk analytics closes critical gaps for lenders. It's a powerful partnership for today's market.”Key Highlights of Combined Solutions:. Kirk Donaldson joins Secure Insight's Board of Directors. Integrated solution connects IRS tax verification, ID authentication, and closing agent risk monitoring. Used by 500+ lenders and financial institutions. Reduces fraud, accelerates closings, and ensures GSE and regulatory compliance

