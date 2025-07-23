Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IBM RELEASES SECOND-QUARTER RESULTS


2025-07-23 04:18:37
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Results led by Software and Infrastructure revenue growth; Strong margin expansion; Raises outlook for profit and free cash flow

ARMONK, N.Y., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM ) today announced second-quarter 2025 earnings results.

"We once again exceeded expectations for revenue, profit and free cash flow in the quarter. IBM remains highly differentiated in the market because of our deep innovation and domain expertise, both crucial in helping clients deploy and scale AI. Our generative AI book of business continues to accelerate and now stands at more than $7.5 billion," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. "With our strong first-half performance, we are raising our full-year outlook for free cash flow, which we expect to exceed $13.5 billion."

Second -Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue
    - Revenue of $17.0 billion, up 8 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency
    - Software revenue up 10 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
    - Consulting revenue up 3 percent, flat at constant currency
    - Infrastructure revenue up 14 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency
  • Profit
    - Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 58.8 percent, up 200 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 60.1 percent, up 230 basis points
    - Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 15.3 percent, up 120 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 18.8 percent, up 110 basis points
  • Cash Flow
    - Year to date, net cash from operating activities of $6.1 billion; free cash flow of $4.8 billion

SECOND - QUARTER 2025 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY



Revenue


Gross

Profit



Gross
Profit
Margin



Pre-tax

Income


Pre-tax

Income

Margin


Net

Income


Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

GAAP from
Continuing
Operations

$ 17.0 B



$ 10.0 B



58.8

%

$ 2.6 B



15.3

%

$ 2.2 B



$ 2.31


Year/Year

8

%(1)

11

%

2.0

Pts

17

%

1.2

Pts

20

%

18

%

Operating

(Non-GAAP)




$ 10.2 B



60.1

%

$ 3.2 B



18.8

%

$ 2.7 B



$ 2.80


Year/Year


12

%

2.3

Pts

15

%

1.1

Pts

17

%

15

%

(1) 5% at constant currency.

"The innovation we are bringing to market across the portfolio continues to resonate with clients as they scale their AI adoption and investments. As a result, revenue growth, portfolio mix and ongoing productivity initiatives drove significant margin expansion and double-digit profit growth," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "This combination delivered solid free cash flow, fueling our ability to invest in the business and return value to shareholders through dividends."

Segment Results for Second Quarter

  • Software - revenues of $7.4 billion, up 10 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Cloud (Red Hat) up 16 percent, up 14 percent at constant currency
    - Automation up 16 percent, up 14 percent at constant currency
    - Data up 9 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency
    - Transaction Processing up 1 percent, down 2 percent at constant currency
  • Consulting - revenues of $5.3 billion, up 3 percent, flat at constant currency:
    - Strategy and Technology up 1 percent, down 2 percent at constant currency
    - Intelligent Operations up 5 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency
  • Infrastructure - revenues of $4.1 billion, up 14 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Infrastructure up 21 percent, up 19 percent at constant currency
    -- IBM Z up 70 percent, up 67 percent at constant currency
    -- Distributed Infrastructure down 15 percent, down 17 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure Support down 1 percent, down 3 percent at constant currency
  • Financing - revenues of $0.2 billion, down 2 percent, down 3 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the second quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $1.7 billion, down $0.4 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $2.8 billion, up $0.2 billion year to year. The company returned $1.6 billion to shareholders in dividends in the second quarter.

For the first six months of the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $6.1 billion, down $0.2 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $4.8 billion, up $0.3 billion year to year.

IBM ended the second quarter with $15.5 billion of cash, restricted cash and marketable securities, up $0.7 billion from year-end 2024. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $11.7 billion, totaled $64.2 billion, up $9.2 billion year to date.

Full-Year 2025 Expectations

  • Revenue: The company continues to expect constant currency revenue growth of at least 5 percent. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a one-and-a-half-point tailwind to growth for the year.
  • Free cash flow: The company now expects more than $13.5 billion in free cash flow for the full year.

Dividend Declaration

On July 23, 2025, the IBM board of directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.68 per common share, to stockholders of record on August 8, 2025. With payment of the September 10, 2025 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and divestitures, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption or retention of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product and service quality issues; the development and use of AI and generative AI, including the company's increased offerings and use of AI-based technologies; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity, privacy, and AI considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and other environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference.

Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

For generative AI, book of business includes Software transactional revenue plus new SaaS Annual Contract Value and Consulting signings related to specific offerings. The generative AI book of business is further defined within Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results -

  • adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
  • presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
  • free cash flow;
  • net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;
  • adjusted EBITDA.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at . Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

Contact: IBM
Sarah Meron, 347-891-1770
[email protected]

Tim Davidson, 914-844-7847
[email protected]

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended
June 30,



Six Months Ended
June 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024


REVENUE BY SEGMENT












Software

$ 7,387

$ 6,739

$ 13,722

$ 12,637

Consulting

5,314

5,179

10,382

10,365

Infrastructure

4,142

3,645

7,027

6,721

Financing

166

169

357

362

Other

(31)

38

30

146

TOTAL REVENUE

16,977

15,770

31,519

30,231












GROSS PROFIT

9,977

8,950

18,008

16,692












GROSS PROFIT MARGIN












Software

83.9

%

83.6

%

83.7

%

83.0

%

Consulting

27.5

%

26.3

%

27.4

%

25.8

%

Infrastructure

61.5

%

56.5

%

57.9

%

55.4

%

Financing

45.7

%

48.9

%

45.8

%

48.7

%












TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

58.8

%

56.8

%

57.1

%

55.2

%












EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME












SG&A

5,027

4,938

9,913

9,912

R&D

2,097

1,840

4,047

3,637

Intellectual property and custom development income

(215)

(241)

(468)

(458)

Other (income) and expense

(39)

(233)

(204)

(550)

Interest expense

510

427

965

859

TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

7,380

6,730

14,253

13,399












INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,597

2,219

3,755

3,293

Pre-tax margin

15.3

%

14.1

%

11.9

%

10.9

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes

404

389

507

(112)

Effective tax rate

15.5

%

17.5

%

13.5

%

(3.4)

%












INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 2,193

$ 1,830

$ 3,248

$ 3,405












DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS












Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes

1

4

1

34












NET INCOME

$ 2,194

$ 1,834

$ 3,249

$ 3,439












EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK












Assuming Dilution










Continuing Operations

$ 2.31

$ 1.96

$ 3.43

$ 3.65

Discontinued Operations

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.04

TOTAL

$ 2.31

$ 1.96

$ 3.43

$ 3.68












Basic










Continuing Operations

$ 2.36

$ 1.99

$ 3.49

$ 3.71

Discontinued Operations

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.04

TOTAL

$ 2.36

$ 1.99

$ 3.50

$ 3.74












WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
OUTSTANDING (M's)












Assuming Dilution

948.0

934.4

946.7

933.9

Basic

930.8

920.3

929.4

918.7

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)


(Dollars in Millions)


At June 30,
2025


At December 31,
2024

ASSETS:





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,943

$ 13,947

Restricted cash

83

214

Marketable securities

3,504

644

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net

5,974

6,804

Short-term financing receivables



Held for investment, net

5,586

6,259

Held for sale


746

900

Other accounts receivable, net

1,187

947

Inventories

1,251

1,289

Deferred costs

1,182

959

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,796

2,520

Total Current Assets


34,253


34,482






Property, plant and equipment, net

5,943

5,731

Operating right-of-use assets, net

3,315

3,197

Long-term financing receivables, net

6,171

5,353

Prepaid pension assets

7,983

7,492

Deferred costs

795

788

Deferred taxes

8,475

6,978

Goodwill

67,506

60,706

Intangibles, net

12,253

10,660

Investments and sundry assets

1,891

1,787

Total Assets


$ 148,585


$ 137,175






LIABILITIES:





Current Liabilities:





Taxes

$ 1,681

$ 2,033

Short-term debt

8,945

5,089

Accounts payable

3,974

4,032

Compensation and benefits


3,353

3,605

Deferred income

15,022

13,907

Operating lease liabilities

820

768

Other liabilities


3,932

3,709

Total Current Liabilities


37,726


33,142






Long-term debt

55,219

49,884

Retirement-related obligations

9,882

9,432

Deferred income

3,913

3,622

Operating lease liabilities

2,735

2,655

Other liabilities

11,522

11,048

Total Liabilities


120,998


109,783






EQUITY:





IBM Stockholders' Equity:





Common stock

62,392

61,380

Retained earnings

151,367

151,163

Treasury stock - at cost

(170,209)

(169,968)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(16,041)

(15,269)

Total IBM Stockholders' Equity


27,509


27,307






Noncontrolling interests

79

86

Total Equity


27,588


27,393






Total Liabilities and Equity


$ 148,585


$ 137,175

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,

(Dollars in Millions)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net Income from Operations


$ 2,194


$ 1,834


$ 3,249


$ 3,439

Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles (1)

1,265

1,155

2,442

2,287

Stock-based Compensation

441

316

842

636

Operating assets and liabilities/Other, net

(717)

(293)

(1,067)

(1,079)

IBM Financing A/R

(1,480)

(946)

606

951

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities


$ 1,701


$ 2,066


$ 6,071


$ 6,234










Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds

(336)

(399)

(657)

(761)

Divestitures, net of cash transferred

-

-

(1)

703

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(747)

(153)

(7,845)

(235)

Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net

2,781

2,791

(2,778)

(1,679)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities


$ 1,698


$ 2,239


$ (11,281)


$ (1,971)










Debt, net of payments & proceeds

(1,301)

(2,900)

5,791

481

Dividends

(1,563)

(1,537)

(3,112)

(3,058)

Financing - Other

10

(78)

(90)

(61)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities


$ (2,855)


$ (4,515)


$ 2,589


$ (2,638)










Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash

320

(76)

487

(236)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash


$ 865


$ (287)


$ (2,134)


$ 1,389

____________________

(1) Includes operating lease right-of-use assets amortization.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

(Dollars in Billions)


2025

2024

Yr/Yr


2025

2024

Yr/Yr

Net Income as reported (GAAP)


$ 2.2

$ 1.8

$ 0.4


$ 3.2

$ 3.4

$ (0.2)

Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Income from continuing operations

2.2

1.8

0.4

3.2

3.4

(0.2)

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing ops.

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.5

(0.1)

0.6

Pre-tax income from continuing operations (GAAP)


2.6

2.2

0.4


3.8

3.3

0.5

Non-operating adjustments (before tax)







Acquisition-related charges (1)

0.6

0.5

0.1

1.1

1.0

0.2

Non-operating retirement-related costs/(income)

0.0

0.1

(0.1)

0.0

0.2

(0.1)









Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing ops.


3.2

2.8

0.4


4.9

4.4

0.5










Net interest expense

0.3

0.2

0.1

0.6

0.4

0.2

Depreciation/Amortization of non-acquired intangible assets

0.7

0.7

0.0

1.4

1.4

0.0

Stock-based compensation

0.4

0.3

0.1

0.8

0.6

0.2

Workforce rebalancing charges

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

0.4

(0.1)

Corporate (gains) and charges (2)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

(0.2)

0.3









Adjusted EBITDA


$ 4.7

$ 4.0

$ 0.6


$ 8.1

$ 7.1

$ 1.0

____________________

(1) Primarily consists of amortization of acquired intangible assets.

(2) Corporate (gains) and charges primarily consists of unique corporate actions such as gains on divestitures.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended June 30, 2025















(Dollars in Millions)


Software



Consulting



Infrastructure



Financing


Revenue


$ 7,387

$ 5,314

$ 4,142

$ 166

Segment Profit


$ 2,296

$ 562

$ 965

$ 179

Segment Profit Margin


31.1

%

10.6

%

23.3

%

107.9

%

Change YTY Revenue


9.6

%

2.6

%

13.6

%

(1.7)

%

Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency


7.6

%

(0.3)

%

11.5

%

(3.3)

%



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024















(Dollars in Millions)


Software



Consulting



Infrastructure



Financing


Revenue


$ 6,739

$ 5,179

$ 3,645

$ 169

Segment Profit


$ 2,113

$ 463

$ 654

$ 77

Segment Profit Margin


31.3

%

8.9

%

17.9

%

45.3

%



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025















(Dollars in Millions)


Software



Consulting



Infrastructure



Financing


Revenue


$ 13,722

$ 10,382

$ 7,027

$ 357

Segment Profit


$ 4,143

$ 1,121

$ 1,213

$ 248

Segment Profit Margin


30.2

%

10.8

%

17.3

%

69.3

%

Change YTY Revenue


8.6

%

0.2

%

4.6

%

(1.2)

%

Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency


8.3

%

(0.4)

%

4.3

%

(0.3)

%



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024















(Dollars in Millions)


Software



Consulting



Infrastructure



Financing


Revenue


$ 12,637

$ 10,365

$ 6,721

$ 362

Segment Profit


$ 3,612

$ 888

$ 965

$ 168

Segment Profit Margin


28.6

%

8.6

%

14.4

%

46.5

%

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



Continuing Operations



GAAP



Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)



Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)



Tax

Reform

Impacts



Operating

(Non-
GAAP)


Gross Profit

$ 9,977

$ 225

$ -

$ -

$ 10,202

Gross Profit Margin

58.8

%

1.3

pts

-

pts

-

pts

60.1

%

SG&A

$ 5,027

$ (348)

$ -

$ -

$ 4,679

Other (Income) & Expense

(39)

(1)

(25)

-

(65)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

7,380

(350)

(25)

-

7,005

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

2,597

575

25

-

3,197

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing

Operations

15.3

%

3.4

pts

0.1

pts

-

pts

18.8

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)

$ 404

$ 132

$ 9

$ -

$ 545

Effective Tax Rate

15.5

%

1.3

pts

0.2

pts

-

pts

17.0

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$ 2,193

$ 443

$ 17

$ -

$ 2,652

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

12.9

%

2.6

pts

0.1

pts

-

pts

15.6

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$ 2.31

$ 0.47

$ 0.02

$ 0.00

$ 2.80


Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



Continuing Operations



GAAP



Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)



Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)



Tax

Reform

Impacts



Operating

(Non-

GAAP)


Gross Profit

$ 8,950

$ 170

$ -

$ -

$ 9,120

Gross Profit Margin

56.8

%

1.1

pts

-

pts

-

pts

57.8

%

SG&A

$ 4,938

$ (286)

$ -

$ -

$ 4,651

Other (Income) & Expense

(233)

(18)

(98)

-

(349)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

6,730

(304)

(98)

-

6,328

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

2,219

474

98

-

2,792

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing

Operations

14.1

%

3.0

pts

0.6

pts

-

pts

17.7

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)

$ 389

$ 113

$ 26

$ (12)

$ 516

Effective Tax Rate

17.5

%

1.1

pts

0.3

pts

(0.4)

pts

18.5

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$ 1,830

$ 362

$ 72

$ 12

$ 2,275

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

11.6

%

2.3

pts

0.5

pts

0.1

pts

14.4

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$ 1.96

$ 0.39

$ 0.08

$ 0.01

$ 2.43

____________________

(1) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, in-process R&D, transaction costs, applicable retention, restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition

integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. 2024 also includes a loss of $18 million on foreign exchange derivative contracts entered into by the company prior

to the acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and

pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3) The tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



Continuing Operations



GAAP



Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)



Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)



Tax

Reform

Impacts



Operating

(Non-GAAP)


Gross Profit

$ 18,008

$ 426

$ -

$ -

$ 18,434

Gross Profit Margin

57.1

%

1.4

pts

-

pts

-

pts

58.5

%

SG&A

$ 9,913

$ (701)

$ -

$ -

$ 9,212

R&D

4,047

(4)

-

-

4,043

Other (Income) & Expense

(204)

(1)

(48)

-

(253)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

14,253

(706)

(48)

-

13,499

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

3,755

1,132

48

-

4,935

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing

Operations

11.9

%

3.6

pts

0.2

pts

-

pts

15.7

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)

$ 507

$ 260

$ (3)

$ 2

$ 766

Effective Tax Rate

13.5

%

2.2

pts

(0.2)

pts

0.0

pts

15.5

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$ 3,248

$ 872

$ 51

$ (2)

$ 4,169

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

10.3

%

2.8

pts

0.2

pts

0.0

pts

13.2

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$ 3.43

$ 0.92

$ 0.05

$ 0.00

$ 4.40


Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



Continuing Operations



GAAP



Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)



Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)



Tax

Reform

Impacts (4)



Operating

(Non-GAAP)


Gross Profit

$ 16,692

$ 341

$ -

$ -

$ 17,033

Gross Profit Margin

55.2

%

1.1

pts

-

pts

-

pts

56.3

%

SG&A

$ 9,912

$ (554)

$ -

$ -

$ 9,358

Other (Income) & Expense

(550)

(68)

(194)

-

(812)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

13,399

(622)

(194)

-

12,584

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

3,293

963

194

-

4,449

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing

Operations

10.9

%

3.2

pts

0.6

pts

-

pts

14.7

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)

$ (112)

$ 255

$ 31

$ 436

$ 610

Effective Tax Rate

(3.4)

%

6.5

pts

0.9

pts

9.8

pts

13.7

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$ 3,405

$ 707

$ 163

$ (436)

$ 3,839

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

11.3

%

2.3

pts

0.5

pts

(1.4)

pts

12.7

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$ 3.65

$ 0.76

$ 0.17

$ (0.47)

$ 4.11

____________________

(1) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration

and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. 2024 also includes a loss of $68 million on foreign exchange derivative contracts entered into by the company prior to the

acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and

pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income.

(4) 2024 includes a benefit from income taxes due to the resolution of certain tax audit matters in the first quarter.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,

(Dollars in Millions)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net Cash from Operations per GAAP


$ 1,701


$ 2,066


$ 6,071


$ 6,234










Less: change in IBM Financing receivables

(1,480)

(946)

606

951









Net cash from operating activities excl. IBM Financing receivables


3,182


3,012


5,465


5,283










Capital Expenditures, net

(336)

(399)

(657)

(761)









Free Cash Flow


$ 2,845


$ 2,612


$ 4,808


$ 4,522

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,

(Dollars in Billions)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities


$ 1.7


$ 2.1


$ 6.1


$ 6.2










Add:







Net interest expense

0.3

0.2

0.6

0.4

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing operations

0.4

0.4

0.5

(0.1)









Less change in:







Financing receivables

(1.5)

(0.9)

0.6

1.0

Other assets and liabilities/other, net (1)

(0.8)

(0.4)

(1.5)

(1.5)









Adjusted EBITDA


$ 4.7


$ 4.0


$ 8.1


$ 7.1

____________________

(1) Other assets and liabilities/other, net mainly consists of Operating assets and liabilities/Other, net in the Cash Flow chart, workforce

rebalancing charges, non-operating impacts and corporate (gains) and charges.

SOURCE IBM

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

