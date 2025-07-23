IBM RELEASES SECOND-QUARTER RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Results led by Software and Infrastructure revenue growth; Strong margin expansion; Raises outlook for profit and free cash flow ARMONK, N.Y., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM ) today announced second-quarter 2025 earnings results. "We once again exceeded expectations for revenue, profit and free cash flow in the quarter. IBM remains highly differentiated in the market because of our deep innovation and domain expertise, both crucial in helping clients deploy and scale AI. Our generative AI book of business continues to accelerate and now stands at more than $7.5 billion," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. "With our strong first-half performance, we are raising our full-year outlook for free cash flow, which we expect to exceed $13.5 billion." Second -Quarter Highlights

Revenue

- Revenue of $17.0 billion, up 8 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency

- Software revenue up 10 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency

- Consulting revenue up 3 percent, flat at constant currency

- Infrastructure revenue up 14 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency

Profit

- Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 58.8 percent, up 200 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 60.1 percent, up 230 basis points

- Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 15.3 percent, up 120 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 18.8 percent, up 110 basis points Cash Flow

- Year to date, net cash from operating activities of $6.1 billion; free cash flow of $4.8 billion

SECOND - QUARTER 2025 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY



Revenue

Gross Profit



Gross

Profit

Margin



Pre-tax Income

Pre-tax Income Margin

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share GAAP from

Continuing

Operations $ 17.0 B



$ 10.0 B



58.8 %

$ 2.6 B



15.3 %

$ 2.2 B



$ 2.31

Year/Year 8 %(1)

11 %

2.0 Pts

17 %

1.2 Pts

20 %

18 % Operating (Non-GAAP)





$ 10.2 B



60.1 %

$ 3.2 B



18.8 %

$ 2.7 B



$ 2.80

Year/Year





12 %

2.3 Pts

15 %

1.1 Pts

17 %

15 % (1) 5% at constant currency.

"The innovation we are bringing to market across the portfolio continues to resonate with clients as they scale their AI adoption and investments. As a result, revenue growth, portfolio mix and ongoing productivity initiatives drove significant margin expansion and double-digit profit growth," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "This combination delivered solid free cash flow, fueling our ability to invest in the business and return value to shareholders through dividends."

Segment Results for Second Quarter



Software - revenues of $7.4 billion, up 10 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency:

- Hybrid Cloud (Red Hat) up 16 percent, up 14 percent at constant currency

- Automation up 16 percent, up 14 percent at constant currency

- Data up 9 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency

- Transaction Processing up 1 percent, down 2 percent at constant currency



Consulting - revenues of $5.3 billion, up 3 percent, flat at constant currency:

- Strategy and Technology up 1 percent, down 2 percent at constant currency

- Intelligent Operations up 5 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency



Infrastructure - revenues of $4.1 billion, up 14 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency:

- Hybrid Infrastructure up 21 percent, up 19 percent at constant currency

-- IBM Z up 70 percent, up 67 percent at constant currency

-- Distributed Infrastructure down 15 percent, down 17 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure Support down 1 percent, down 3 percent at constant currency

Financing - revenues of $0.2 billion, down 2 percent, down 3 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the second quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $1.7 billion, down $0.4 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $2.8 billion, up $0.2 billion year to year. The company returned $1.6 billion to shareholders in dividends in the second quarter.

For the first six months of the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $6.1 billion, down $0.2 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $4.8 billion, up $0.3 billion year to year.

IBM ended the second quarter with $15.5 billion of cash, restricted cash and marketable securities, up $0.7 billion from year-end 2024. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $11.7 billion, totaled $64.2 billion, up $9.2 billion year to date.

Full-Year 2025 Expectations



Revenue: The company continues to expect constant currency revenue growth of at least 5 percent. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a one-and-a-half-point tailwind to growth for the year. Free cash flow: The company now expects more than $13.5 billion in free cash flow for the full year.

Dividend Declaration

On July 23, 2025, the IBM board of directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.68 per common share, to stockholders of record on August 8, 2025. With payment of the September 10, 2025 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and divestitures, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption or retention of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product and service quality issues; the development and use of AI and generative AI, including the company's increased offerings and use of AI-based technologies; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity, privacy, and AI considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and other environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference.

Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

For generative AI, book of business includes Software transactional revenue plus new SaaS Annual Contract Value and Consulting signings related to specific offerings. The generative AI book of business is further defined within Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results -



adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

free cash flow;

net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables; adjusted EBITDA.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at . Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024

REVENUE BY SEGMENT





















Software $ 7,387



$ 6,739



$ 13,722



$ 12,637

Consulting 5,314



5,179



10,382



10,365

Infrastructure 4,142



3,645



7,027



6,721

Financing 166



169



357



362

Other (31)



38



30



146

TOTAL REVENUE 16,977



15,770



31,519



30,231

























GROSS PROFIT 9,977



8,950



18,008



16,692

























GROSS PROFIT MARGIN





















Software 83.9 %

83.6 %

83.7 %

83.0 % Consulting 27.5 %

26.3 %

27.4 %

25.8 % Infrastructure 61.5 %

56.5 %

57.9 %

55.4 % Financing 45.7 %

48.9 %

45.8 %

48.7 %























TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 58.8 %

56.8 %

57.1 %

55.2 %























EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME





















SG&A 5,027



4,938



9,913



9,912

R&D 2,097



1,840



4,047



3,637

Intellectual property and custom development income (215)



(241)



(468)



(458)

Other (income) and expense (39)



(233)



(204)



(550)

Interest expense 510



427



965



859

TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME 7,380



6,730



14,253



13,399

























INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,597



2,219



3,755



3,293

Pre-tax margin 15.3 %

14.1 %

11.9 %

10.9 % Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes 404



389



507



(112)

Effective tax rate 15.5 %

17.5 %

13.5 %

(3.4) %























INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 2,193



$ 1,830



$ 3,248



$ 3,405

























DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS





















Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1



4



1



34

























NET INCOME $ 2,194



$ 1,834



$ 3,249



$ 3,439

























EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK





















Assuming Dilution





















Continuing Operations $ 2.31



$ 1.96



$ 3.43



$ 3.65

Discontinued Operations $ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ 0.04

TOTAL $ 2.31



$ 1.96



$ 3.43



$ 3.68

























Basic





















Continuing Operations $ 2.36



$ 1.99



$ 3.49



$ 3.71

Discontinued Operations $ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ 0.04

TOTAL $ 2.36



$ 1.99



$ 3.50



$ 3.74

























WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING (M's)





















Assuming Dilution 948.0



934.4



946.7



933.9

Basic 930.8



920.3



929.4



918.7



INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Millions)

At June 30,

2025

At December 31,

2024 ASSETS:







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,943

$ 13,947 Restricted cash

83

214 Marketable securities

3,504

644 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net

5,974

6,804 Short-term financing receivables







Held for investment, net

5,586

6,259 Held for sale

746

900 Other accounts receivable, net

1,187

947 Inventories

1,251

1,289 Deferred costs

1,182

959 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,796

2,520 Total Current Assets

34,253

34,482









Property, plant and equipment, net

5,943

5,731 Operating right-of-use assets, net

3,315

3,197 Long-term financing receivables, net

6,171

5,353 Prepaid pension assets

7,983

7,492 Deferred costs

795

788 Deferred taxes

8,475

6,978 Goodwill

67,506

60,706 Intangibles, net

12,253

10,660 Investments and sundry assets

1,891

1,787 Total Assets

$ 148,585

$ 137,175









LIABILITIES:







Current Liabilities:







Taxes

$ 1,681

$ 2,033 Short-term debt

8,945

5,089 Accounts payable

3,974

4,032 Compensation and benefits

3,353

3,605 Deferred income

15,022

13,907 Operating lease liabilities

820

768 Other liabilities

3,932

3,709 Total Current Liabilities

37,726

33,142









Long-term debt

55,219

49,884 Retirement-related obligations

9,882

9,432 Deferred income

3,913

3,622 Operating lease liabilities

2,735

2,655 Other liabilities

11,522

11,048 Total Liabilities

120,998

109,783









EQUITY:







IBM Stockholders' Equity:







Common stock

62,392

61,380 Retained earnings

151,367

151,163 Treasury stock - at cost

(170,209)

(169,968) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(16,041)

(15,269) Total IBM Stockholders' Equity

27,509

27,307









Noncontrolling interests

79

86 Total Equity

27,588

27,393









Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 148,585

$ 137,175

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in Millions)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net Income from Operations

$ 2,194

$ 1,834

$ 3,249

$ 3,439 Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles (1)

1,265

1,155

2,442

2,287 Stock-based Compensation

441

316

842

636 Operating assets and liabilities/Other, net

(717)

(293)

(1,067)

(1,079) IBM Financing A/R

(1,480)

(946)

606

951 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 1,701

$ 2,066

$ 6,071

$ 6,234

















Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds

(336)

(399)

(657)

(761) Divestitures, net of cash transferred

-

-

(1)

703 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(747)

(153)

(7,845)

(235) Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net

2,781

2,791

(2,778)

(1,679) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities

$ 1,698

$ 2,239

$ (11,281)

$ (1,971)

















Debt, net of payments & proceeds

(1,301)

(2,900)

5,791

481 Dividends

(1,563)

(1,537)

(3,112)

(3,058) Financing - Other

10

(78)

(90)

(61) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities

$ (2,855)

$ (4,515)

$ 2,589

$ (2,638)

















Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash

320

(76)

487

(236) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

$ 865

$ (287)

$ (2,134)

$ 1,389 ____________________ (1) Includes operating lease right-of-use assets amortization.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in Billions)

2025 2024 Yr/Yr

2025 2024 Yr/Yr Net Income as reported (GAAP)

$ 2.2 $ 1.8 $ 0.4

$ 3.2 $ 3.4 $ (0.2) Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

0.0 0.0 0.0

0.0 0.0 0.0 Income from continuing operations

2.2 1.8 0.4

3.2 3.4 (0.2) Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing ops.

0.4 0.4 0.0

0.5 (0.1) 0.6 Pre-tax income from continuing operations (GAAP)

2.6 2.2 0.4

3.8 3.3 0.5 Non-operating adjustments (before tax)















Acquisition-related charges (1)

0.6 0.5 0.1

1.1 1.0 0.2 Non-operating retirement-related costs/(income)

0.0 0.1 (0.1)

0.0 0.2 (0.1)

















Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing ops.

3.2 2.8 0.4

4.9 4.4 0.5

















Net interest expense

0.3 0.2 0.1

0.6 0.4 0.2 Depreciation/Amortization of non-acquired intangible assets

0.7 0.7 0.0

1.4 1.4 0.0 Stock-based compensation

0.4 0.3 0.1

0.8 0.6 0.2 Workforce rebalancing charges

0.0 0.0 0.0

0.3 0.4 (0.1) Corporate (gains) and charges (2)

0.0 0.0 0.0

0.0 (0.2) 0.3

















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4.7 $ 4.0 $ 0.6

$ 8.1 $ 7.1 $ 1.0 ____________________ (1) Primarily consists of amortization of acquired intangible assets. (2) Corporate (gains) and charges primarily consists of unique corporate actions such as gains on divestitures.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



























(Dollars in Millions)

Software



Consulting



Infrastructure



Financing

Revenue

$ 7,387



$ 5,314



$ 4,142



$ 166

Segment Profit

$ 2,296



$ 562



$ 965



$ 179

Segment Profit Margin

31.1 %

10.6 %

23.3 %

107.9 % Change YTY Revenue

9.6 %

2.6 %

13.6 %

(1.7) % Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency

7.6 %

(0.3) %

11.5 %

(3.3) %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



























(Dollars in Millions)

Software



Consulting



Infrastructure



Financing

Revenue

$ 6,739



$ 5,179



$ 3,645



$ 169

Segment Profit

$ 2,113



$ 463



$ 654



$ 77

Segment Profit Margin

31.3 %

8.9 %

17.9 %

45.3 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



























(Dollars in Millions)

Software



Consulting



Infrastructure



Financing

Revenue

$ 13,722



$ 10,382



$ 7,027



$ 357

Segment Profit

$ 4,143



$ 1,121



$ 1,213



$ 248

Segment Profit Margin

30.2 %

10.8 %

17.3 %

69.3 % Change YTY Revenue

8.6 %

0.2 %

4.6 %

(1.2) % Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency

8.3 %

(0.4) %

4.3 %

(0.3) %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



























(Dollars in Millions)

Software



Consulting



Infrastructure



Financing

Revenue

$ 12,637



$ 10,365



$ 6,721



$ 362

Segment Profit

$ 3,612



$ 888



$ 965



$ 168

Segment Profit Margin

28.6 %

8.6 %

14.4 %

46.5 %

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



Continuing Operations



GAAP



Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1)



Retirement- Related Adjustments (2)



Tax Reform Impacts



Operating (Non-

GAAP)

Gross Profit $ 9,977



$ 225



$ -



$ -



$ 10,202

Gross Profit Margin 58.8 %

1.3 pts

- pts

- pts

60.1 % SG&A $ 5,027



$ (348)



$ -



$ -



$ 4,679

Other (Income) & Expense (39)



(1)



(25)



-



(65)

Total Expense & Other (Income) 7,380



(350)



(25)



-



7,005

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 2,597



575



25



-



3,197

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 15.3 %

3.4 pts

0.1 pts

- pts

18.8 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3) $ 404



$ 132



$ 9



$ -



$ 545

Effective Tax Rate 15.5 %

1.3 pts

0.2 pts

- pts

17.0 % Income from Continuing Operations $ 2,193



$ 443



$ 17



$ -



$ 2,652

Income Margin from Continuing Operations 12.9 %

2.6 pts

0.1 pts

- pts

15.6 % Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations $ 2.31



$ 0.47



$ 0.02



$ 0.00



$ 2.80





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



Continuing Operations



GAAP



Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1)



Retirement- Related Adjustments (2)



Tax Reform Impacts



Operating (Non- GAAP)

Gross Profit $ 8,950



$ 170



$ -



$ -



$ 9,120

Gross Profit Margin 56.8 %

1.1 pts

- pts

- pts

57.8 % SG&A $ 4,938



$ (286)



$ -



$ -



$ 4,651

Other (Income) & Expense (233)



(18)



(98)



-



(349)

Total Expense & Other (Income) 6,730



(304)



(98)



-



6,328

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 2,219



474



98



-



2,792

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 14.1 %

3.0 pts

0.6 pts

- pts

17.7 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3) $ 389



$ 113



$ 26



$ (12)



$ 516

Effective Tax Rate 17.5 %

1.1 pts

0.3 pts

(0.4) pts

18.5 % Income from Continuing Operations $ 1,830



$ 362



$ 72



$ 12



$ 2,275

Income Margin from Continuing Operations 11.6 %

2.3 pts

0.5 pts

0.1 pts

14.4 % Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations $ 1.96



$ 0.39



$ 0.08



$ 0.01



$ 2.43

____________________ (1) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, in-process R&D, transaction costs, applicable retention, restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. 2024 also includes a loss of $18 million on foreign exchange derivative contracts entered into by the company prior to the acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG. (2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. (3) The tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



Continuing Operations



GAAP



Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1)



Retirement- Related Adjustments (2)



Tax Reform Impacts



Operating (Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit $ 18,008



$ 426



$ -



$ -



$ 18,434

Gross Profit Margin 57.1 %

1.4 pts

- pts

- pts

58.5 % SG&A $ 9,913



$ (701)



$ -



$ -



$ 9,212

R&D 4,047



(4)



-



-



4,043

Other (Income) & Expense (204)



(1)



(48)



-



(253)

Total Expense & Other (Income) 14,253



(706)



(48)



-



13,499

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 3,755



1,132



48



-



4,935

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 11.9 %

3.6 pts

0.2 pts

- pts

15.7 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3) $ 507



$ 260



$ (3)



$ 2



$ 766

Effective Tax Rate 13.5 %

2.2 pts

(0.2) pts

0.0 pts

15.5 % Income from Continuing Operations $ 3,248



$ 872



$ 51



$ (2)



$ 4,169

Income Margin from Continuing Operations 10.3 %

2.8 pts

0.2 pts

0.0 pts

13.2 % Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations $ 3.43



$ 0.92



$ 0.05



$ 0.00



$ 4.40





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



Continuing Operations



GAAP



Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1)



Retirement- Related Adjustments (2)



Tax Reform Impacts (4)



Operating (Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit $ 16,692



$ 341



$ -



$ -



$ 17,033

Gross Profit Margin 55.2 %

1.1 pts

- pts

- pts

56.3 % SG&A $ 9,912



$ (554)



$ -



$ -



$ 9,358

Other (Income) & Expense (550)



(68)



(194)



-



(812)

Total Expense & Other (Income) 13,399



(622)



(194)



-



12,584

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 3,293



963



194



-



4,449

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 10.9 %

3.2 pts

0.6 pts

- pts

14.7 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3) $ (112)



$ 255



$ 31



$ 436



$ 610

Effective Tax Rate (3.4) %

6.5 pts

0.9 pts

9.8 pts

13.7 % Income from Continuing Operations $ 3,405



$ 707



$ 163



$ (436)



$ 3,839

Income Margin from Continuing Operations 11.3 %

2.3 pts

0.5 pts

(1.4) pts

12.7 % Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations $ 3.65



$ 0.76



$ 0.17



$ (0.47)



$ 4.11

____________________ (1) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. 2024 also includes a loss of $68 million on foreign exchange derivative contracts entered into by the company prior to the acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG. (2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. (3) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income. (4) 2024 includes a benefit from income taxes due to the resolution of certain tax audit matters in the first quarter.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in Millions)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net Cash from Operations per GAAP

$ 1,701

$ 2,066

$ 6,071

$ 6,234

















Less: change in IBM Financing receivables

(1,480)

(946)

606

951

















Net cash from operating activities excl. IBM Financing receivables

3,182

3,012

5,465

5,283

















Capital Expenditures, net

(336)

(399)

(657)

(761)

















Free Cash Flow

$ 2,845

$ 2,612

$ 4,808

$ 4,522

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in Billions)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 1.7

$ 2.1

$ 6.1

$ 6.2

















Add:















Net interest expense

0.3

0.2

0.6

0.4 Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing operations

0.4

0.4

0.5

(0.1)

















Less change in:















Financing receivables

(1.5)

(0.9)

0.6

1.0 Other assets and liabilities/other, net (1)

(0.8)

(0.4)

(1.5)

(1.5)

















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4.7

$ 4.0

$ 8.1

$ 7.1 ____________________ (1) Other assets and liabilities/other, net mainly consists of Operating assets and liabilities/Other, net in the Cash Flow chart, workforce rebalancing charges, non-operating impacts and corporate (gains) and charges.

