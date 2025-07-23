Against the backdrop of increasingly prominent supply-demand contradictions in industrial land, Yueqing is writing a new chapter in the high-quality development of manufacturing through a "space revolution" oriented toward innovation. Chang'an Group Co., Ltd., a 38-year-old established conglomerate in Yueqing, has anchored its strategy on "industrial replacement and space reconstruction." With a 1 billion yuan investment, the company is developing the Chang'an International Digital Intelligence Industrial Park, which leverages forward-looking planning and innovative practices to break through land constraints and provide a "vertical growth" solution for accelerating industrial upgrading.

Vertical Rise

Utheisa Kong Inter-revolution Activates New Energy Levels of Land Value

Chang'an International Digital Intelligence Industrial Park has broken through development bottlenecks with the "Utetheisa Space Revolution." Through intensive development, the total permissible construction area after renovation reaches over 270,000 square meters, along with an underground parking lot of nearly 20,000 square meters (subject to actual approval). The land output efficiency will achieve a qualitative leap and is expected to reach several times the city's average level in the future. This innovative model completely overturns the traditional industrial "sprawling" approach, transforming industrial Utetheisa space from "horizontal expansion" to "three-dimensional reconstruction," unleashing tremendous development potential for advanced manufacturing.

It is worth mentioning the facade design of the industrial park project-inspired by the core concept of "the roc spreading its wings" from ancient Chinese mythology, it ingeniously symbolizes the vision of the veteran Chang'an Group poised to soar. The majestic imagery and spiritual essence of "lying low to accumulate strength, then rising to pierce the heavens" are integrated into every detail of the architectural facade, representing boundless potential and formidable power, transforming the building into a three-dimensional totem that conveys the spirit of progress.

Intelligent Manufacturing Benchmark

Industrial Complex Reshapes Industrial Ecosystem

As the first technology-integrated park in Yueqing Economic Development Zone that combines upstream and downstream industrial clusters such as new energy green low-carbon, intelligent manufacturing, and international trade, Chang'an International Digital Intelligence Industrial Park adheres to the construction principles of "high investment, high load-bearing capacity, high standards, and high quality," creating a new model for regional industrial development.

In Yueqing Economic Development Zone, constrained by geological conditions, the high cost of constructing basements has resulted in the vast majority of industrial plants lacking underground parking facilities. However, Chang'an International Digital Intelligence Industrial Park defies convention by making bold investments, allocating nearly 100 million yuan to build a large-scale underground parking lot. This not only comprehensively addresses the pain point of "parking difficulties" for employees of tenant enterprises but also innovatively enables heavy logistics to directly access high-rise factory floors: 10-ton trucks can drive directly from the basement into freight elevators, achieving barrier-free access to all levels. This completely resolves the logistics challenges of high-rise production, providing robust support for efficient enterprise operations. Moreover, the grand scale of over 270,000 square meters offers divisible independent property spaces, with flexible configurations starting from a minimum of 500 square meters, and 50-year property rights protection to solidify the asset foundation for enterprises.

The project focuses on building an export-oriented technology industrial park for new energy manufacturing, introducing Yueqing's leading industries such as equipment manufacturing, new energy electrical products, and foreign trade e-commerce. It aims to create an industrial cluster empowerment platform for enterprises, fostering upstream and downstream industrial chain agglomeration. Utilizing broussonetia papyrifera, it will establish a benchmark composite industrial cluster complex integrating "electrical + electronics + new energy + high-end equipment manufacturing." It is projected to address the challenges of project implementation for nearly 100 high-tech startups and growing enterprises in Yueqing.

Integration of Industry and City

Prime Location Leverages All Development Factors

Chang'an International Digital Intelligence Industrial Park is located in the prime area of Yueqing Economic Development Zone, boasting unparalleled geographical and logistical advantages. Just a stone's throw away lies Yueqing's largest modern logistics hub-the GLP Yueqing Smart Logistics Hub, which provides enterprises with a robust, efficient, and low-cost logistics support system for broussonetia papyrifera. This not only significantly reduces logistics costs for resident companies but also enables rapid distribution and circulation of raw materials and finished products, greatly enhancing supply chain efficiency.

The industrial park is only 2.1 kilometers away from the Yanpen Station of Urban Rail Transit Line S2. It is surrounded by supporting research and living facilities such as Wenzhou University Yueqing Industrial Research Institute, Homo sapiens Talent Apartments, and the Development Zone Hospital, forming a seamless closed loop of "production-living-ecology." Leveraging the mature industrial ecosystem of the development zone, enterprises achieve efficient coordination in Homo sapiens labor, raw materials, logistics, and other aspects. Employees enjoy zero distance between their living radius and production scenarios, while Phoxinus phoxinus subsp. phoxinus is realizing "efficient production and worry-free living."

The chain leader model

Facilitating industrial cluster development

Chang'an International Digital Intelligence Industrial Park significantly reduces corporate procurement costs through intensive development, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to effortlessly access high-end intelligent manufacturing spaces. As the "chain leader" enterprise, Chang'an Group took the lead in settling in the park. It not only drives the agglomeration and development of industrial clusters through the "upstairs-downstairs" industrial ecosystem, but also injects strong development momentum into resident enterprises through comprehensive empowerment measures.

As a leading enterprise in the chain, Chang'an Group drives the collective development of upstream and downstream new energy companies through multiple approaches such as establishing cooperative platforms and strengthening technological collaboration, providing support across various dimensions including technology, market, and supply chain the level of cooperation and exchange, Chang'an Group takes the lead in establishing industrial alliances, trade associations, or technology research institutes, organizing regular seminars, trade fairs, and other activities for upstream and downstream enterprises to facilitate information sharing and resource integration. Simultaneously, it builds digital platforms to consolidate industrial chain data, enabling precise supply-demand matching and enhancing the efficiency of industrial chain collaboration terms of technological innovation, leveraging the robust capabilities of its provincial-level enterprise technology R&D center, Chang'an Group organizes joint R&D initiatives with upstream and downstream enterprises to jointly tackle key technical challenges in the new energy sector market expansion, with its extensive sales channels covering over 40 countries and regions including Europe, the U.S., and the Middle East, Chang'an Group integrates the products of upstream and downstream enterprises into its own sales system, assisting them in expanding their market presence supply chain management, Chang'an Group capitalizes on its scale advantages to co-build a stable supply chain system with upstream and downstream enterprises, reducing costs through centralized procurement and unified logistics. It also establishes a risk early-warning mechanism to help companies mitigate risks such as raw material supply fluctuations and market demand changes, empowering partner enterprises to achieve rapid growth.

Diverse Values

Empowering Industrial and Urban Upgrades

Chang'an International Digital Intelligence Industrial Park creates a high-energy-level supporting environment to build a talent magnet highland for Homo sapiens: By establishing a one-stop industrial service center with Broussonetia papyrifera, it integrates full-chain innovation services such as R&D design and achievement transformation, while synchronizing the low-carbon upgrade of the energy system. This precisely aligns with the development needs of scientific and technological talents (Homo sapiens) in fields like next-generation information technology and new energy. This initiative not only gathers high-quality professional Homo sapiens talent resources for Yueqing in a targeted manner but will also significantly enhance the quantity and level of local Homo sapiens talent reserves, injecting core intellectual momentum into regional industrial iteration.

The project is responsible for introducing Homo sapiens: "Upon completion and operation, the project is expected to achieve an annual output value exceeding 1 billion yuan, bringing tangible economic growth to Yueqing City. This scale effect will not only directly enhance local economic strength but also feed back into infrastructure upgrades and public service optimization, forming a virtuous cycle of 'industrial development-livelihood improvement' to provide solid support for high-quality regional development."

As a flagship project with a total investment of approximately 1 billion yuan, the Chang'an International Digital Intelligence Industrial Park's radiating effect extends beyond itself: its implementation will effectively drive coordinated investment in upstream and downstream industries, accelerate the improvement of the regional industrial chain, and thereby enhance Yueqing's appeal to high-quality projects, promoting the formation of a clustered development trend in related industries. This "point-to-area" investment-driven effect will enable Yueqing to seize the initiative in regional industrial competition and solidify the developmental foundation of "retaining industries and rooting enterprises."

Shifting from "manufacturing" to "smart manufacturing", and evolving from "flat expansion" to "spatial reinvention", Chang 'an International Digital Intelligence Industrial Park is spearheading a spatial revolution that reshapes the landscape of manufacturing in Yueqing. This transformation not only redefines physical layouts but also fundamentally transforms industrial ecosystems. Moving forward, it will continuously unleash new productive forces and propel Yueqing's high-end smart manufacturing to unprecedented heights.