Animation Production Market Poised For Explosive Growth,Projected To Hit USD 562.13 Billion By 2032

Key companies in the animation production market report:
- Blue Sky Studios
- Aardman Animations
- Nickelodeon Animation Studio
- DreamWorks Animation
- Studio Ghibli
- Industrial Light & Magic (ILM)
- Illumination Entertainment
- Laika
- Pixar Animation Studios
- Ludo Studio
- Sony Pictures Animation
- Toei Animation
- Toon Boom Animation Inc.
- Warner Bros. Animation
- Walt Disney Animation Studios
Market Segmentation
Animation Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
-
3D Animation
2D Animation
Others
Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
-
Children's Content
Adult Content
Others
Key Developments
In June 2025 , Former Axis Studios executives Andrew Pearce and Paula Bird together launched a new animation production company, Zaratan. The new company specializes in animation for older audiences.
In December 2024, Anima Kitchent and Able & Baker collaborated to launch a new animation studio called Monkeys & Dinos in Canary Islands. The new studio will focus on delivering world-class animation.
In October 2024, Wonder Dynamics unveiled the beta version of Wonder Animation, a new AI solution for animated films. This updated version uses cutting-edge video and 3D scene technology to speed up animated film production by transforming any video sequence into a fully 3D-animated scene.
