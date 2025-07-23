SIS, LLC Announces Successful Go-Live Of CRB On Microsoft Dynamics 365 And SIS Construct 365 Project Cost Management
"As a growing company with complex projects across international geographies, data integrity and the seamless integration of project management, financials, and supply chain operations is crucial to our future," said Sue Dreckman, Senior Vice President of Business Operations at CRB. "With Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365, we now have a system that can deliver consistent, real-time data, improves our decision-making and enables our teams to deliver world-class solutions for clients."
SIS Construct 365 PCM, purpose-built for Microsoft Dynamics 365, provides CRB with a comprehensive platform to monitor project financials, manage Estimate at Completion (EAC), and optimize cost control. The solution's seamless integration with Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain ensures real-time insights and streamlined operations.
"We are proud to support CRB in their digital transformation with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365," said Mark Kershteyn, Partner at SIS, LLC. "Our industry-tailored solution empowers CRB to enhance project profitability and operational efficiency, positioning them for sustained success in a competitive landscape."
With over 25 years of experience delivering ERP and CRM solutions, SIS continues to lead the construction industry with innovative, end-to-end technology solutions.
About CRB Group
CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and food & beverage industries. From 21 offices across the United States, Canada and Europe, our professionals provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution. See us at crbgroup , and follow us on LinkedIn .
About SIS, LLC
SIS, LLC is a Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in ERP and CRM solutions for construction and project-based industries. With a focus on Microsoft Dynamics 365, SIS delivers transformative solutions to enhance project management, accounting, and profitability.
For more information about SIS Construct 365, visit sisn or contact [email protected]
SOURCE SIS, LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment