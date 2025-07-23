AI Certs® Launches AI+ Salestm Certification To Drive Next-Gen Sales Success Through AI-Powered Strategies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AI CERTs, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused AI certifications , proudly announces the launch of its AI+ SalesTM certification. This future-ready program equips sales professionals with advanced AI tools, data-driven strategies, and ethical frameworks to transform sales performance in the digital age.As businesses around the world rapidly digitize sales functions, the global AI in sales market is forecasted to reach $17.5 billion by 2026, growing at an impressive CAGR of 34.5% (Source: MarketsandMarkets). The AI Sales certification program meets this demand head-on by empowering professionals to seamlessly integrate artificial intelligence into sales processes, enabling smarter lead generation, improved customer engagement, precision forecasting, and personalized selling.The program is ideal for sales executives, marketers, business development leaders, consultants, and product managers seeking to stay competitive in an increasingly AI-centric business environment. Participants will master the use of AI to automate workflows, generate predictive insights, and optimize CRM strategies-all while ensuring ethical and compliant AI deployment.The AI+ SalesTM program features a robust and modular curriculum that blends technical acumen with strategic thinking. It begins with an introduction to artificial intelligence in the context of modern sales ecosystems, setting the foundation for learners to explore deeper integrations. Participants then dive into data management for sales, learning how to harness and interpret sales data to drive decision-making.The certification further explores core AI technologies being deployed in the sales domain, followed by a focused module on implementing AI within CRM systems such as Salesforce Einstein. Modules on AI-driven sales forecasting and process enhancement follow, teaching participants how to increase efficiency and effectiveness across the funnel. Additionally, the course emphasizes ethical considerations in AI use, ensuring professionals are equipped to lead responsibly in a data-intensive landscape. A practical workshop wraps up the core content, offering hands-on experience, while an optional module on AI agents for sales offers advanced learners insights into next-gen automation in prospecting, engagement, and follow-up.Participants gain hands-on exposure to leading AI sales tools like Salesforce Einstein, Conversica, and Uniphore, enabling them to implement real-world, AI-based sales strategies from day one. Delivered through a flexible learning model, the certification is available as either a 1-day instructor-led bootcamp or a self-paced program with approximately 8 hours of on-demand content, including video tutorials, e-books, podcasts, interactive quizzes, and an AI mentor for personalized guidance.The certification concludes with a 90-minute online proctored exam comprising 50 multiple-choice/multiple-response questions. A 70% score is required to pass, with one complimentary retake included. Upon successful completion, participants receive an industry-recognized digital badge and credential, demonstrating their capability to lead and manage AI-powered sales functions.AI+ SalesTM is more than a training program-it is a transformative career asset for sales professionals looking to future-proof their skillset and lead their organizations through the evolving AI revolution in business.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams-AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50 established role-based certifications, currently in the market, and 50 new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visitFor Media Queries:Email: ...

