AI Certs® Launches AI+ Product Managertm Certification To Equip Future-Ready Professionals In AI-Powered Leadership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AI CERTs, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications in artificial intelligence (AI), proudly announces the launch of its latest flagship program-AI+ Product ManagerTM. This certification is designed to empower product managers, aspiring professionals, and technology leaders with the cutting-edge skills needed to harness AI across the entire product lifecycle-from ideation to execution-ensuring faster innovation, ethical AI adoption, and smarter market strategies.As AI continues to redefine product development, 85% of global companies are now investing in AI-driven product innovation, according to McKinsey. The AI Product Manager certification program responds to this industry shift by offering a structured, industry-aligned curriculum that covers essential AI concepts, machine learning fundamentals, product lifecycle integration, and responsible AI practices. Participants will learn to leverage AI for better market fit, smarter decisions, reduced bias, and faster go-to-market strategies. This equips them to become key drivers of innovation. They will thrive in dynamic, fast-evolving business ecosystems.The course includes eight core modules such as "Introduction to AI for Product Managers," "AI Ethics and Bias," and "Future Trends in AI and Product Management." An optional module covers deploying AI Agents in product management. Learners will gain hands-on experience with advanced tools such as ChatGPT, AI Fairness 360, Power BI, and IBM Watson OpenScale, enabling them to master the technical fluency and strategic thinking required to lead in AI-integrated roles.Candidates can choose between two flexible learning formats. The instructor-led format offers a 1-day intensive training session (virtual or in-person) delivered by AI certified trainers through Authorized Training Partners. It includes real-time Q&A sessions, live demos, and peer collaboration. Alternatively, the self-paced online format provides approximately 8 hours of on-demand contentincluding, high-quality videos, an e-book (PDF & audio), curated podcasts, and modular quizzes. This allows professionals to learn on their own schedule, from anywhere in the world.All enrollments come with a one-year subscription, providing access to updates, personalized support from AI mentors, comprehensive study materials, and one complimentary retake of the online proctored certification exam. Upon successful completion, learners earn a globally recognized digital credential and badge, affirming their capabilities in AI-powered product leadership.The certification is ideally suited for product managers, business analysts, technology enthusiasts, students, and aspiring PMs looking to break into the AI-driven job market. With demand for AI-skilled professionals rising sharply across sectors such as tech, retail, and manufacturing, AI+ Product ManagerTM offers a future-proof pathway to staying ahead in an innovation-first economy.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams-AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50 established role-based certifications, currently in the market, and 50 new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visitFor Media Queries:Email: ...

