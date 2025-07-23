AI Certs® Launches AI+ Project Managertm Certification To Empower The Next Generation Of AI-Driven Project Leaders

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AI CERTs, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications in artificial intelligence (AI), announces the launch of its AI+ Project ManagerTM certification program. This pioneering credential equips professionals to lead AI-enhanced projects with confidence, ethics, and efficiency.With the AI project management market projected to reach $7.7 billion by 2030 (Source: Grand View Research), the AI Project Manager certification program positions professionals at the forefront of this growing demand for AI integration in project leadership. Designed for a wide range of roles, including project managers, IT professionals, business strategists, tech enthusiasts, and even students or recent graduates, the certification enables participants to develop hands-on capabilities in applying AI across project planning, execution, and resource management.The curriculum covers seven core modules, including AI tools for project management, data-driven decision-making, team productivity through AI, and ethical AI deployment, plus an optional module on AI agents in project ,management. Learners also gain fluency in industry-standard tools like Hive, Wrike, Trello, and ClickUp, and walk away with a practical understanding of how AI can streamline workflows, improve team collaboration, and drive real-time, impact-oriented outcomes.Offered in two flexible formats-a 1-day instructor-led bootcamp or a self-paced journey with approximately 8 hours of content-the program is designed to fit diverse learning styles. It features interactive modules, e-books, podcasts, personalized mentorship, and access to an online proctored certification exam with one free retake. The exam features 50 multiple-choice questions and requires a 70% passing score, focusing on real-world application of AI concepts, ethical governance, and integration strategies.Upon successful completion, learners receive an industry-recognized digital credential, showcasing their readiness to lead multi-disciplinary, AI-powered project teams. With a strong emphasis on ethical deployment, data-driven insight, and adaptive leadership, this certification is not just a badge; it's a strategic toolkit for navigating the future of intelligent project execution.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams-AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50 established role-based certifications, currently in the market, and 50 new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visitFor Media Queries:Email: ...

Chintan Dave

AI CERTs

+ 1646-429-0343

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.