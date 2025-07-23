Is Apple Launching A Foldable Iphone? Here's What We Know

Apple may finally be ready to join the foldable phone race. According to a new report from Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, highlighted by MacRumors, Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to launch in the second half of 2026 and will feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display.

These dimensions echo an earlier prediction by Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggesting growing confidence in the design specs from multiple sources.

In terms of screen size, Apple's rumoured foldable falls slightly behind Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 7, which boasts an 8-inch main screen and a 6.5-inch cover display. However, Apple could set itself apart in other ways, particularly with design and build quality.

Kuo recently claimed that the foldable iPhone will feature a“crease-free” inner display, thanks to a laser-drilled metal display plate that helps disperse stress and prevent visible folding lines. If accurate, this would address one of the most common complaints about foldable screens and offer a more seamless viewing experience.

Kuo also suggests the foldable iPhone will feature two rear cameras, a single front-facing camera, and Touch ID integrated into the power button, instead of Apple's usual Face ID system. This shift could be due to the technical limitations of embedding Face ID sensors into a foldable form factor - or simply a way to maintain a thinner profile.

The launch timeframe suggested by TrendForce places the device's debut in September 2026, aligning with Apple's traditional fall hardware events.

If Apple does enter the foldable space, it could reshape the category and push competitors to rethink their designs, much like the original iPhone did for smartphones back in 2007.