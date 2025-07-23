UAE: Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler Among Recalls Due To Dangerous Airbag Defect
Stellantis Middle East is recalling specific vehicles due to a potentially dangerous airbag defect involving components manufactured by Takata. Affected brands include Citroën, DS Automobiles, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Opel, it was announced on Wednesday.
The automaker urged their customers in the region“to act immediately and check if their vehicle is affected via the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) tool".Recommended For You
“Owners are strongly urged to check their VINs and contact an authorised service provider immediately to schedule a free-of-charge airbag replacement, Stellantis Middle East noted, adding“the recall covers millions of vehicles globally and continues to be one of the largest automotive safety campaigns in history.”
According to Stellantis, the airbag inflators – manufactured by Japanese supplier Takata –“can degrade over time, especially in hot and humid climates like the Middle East".
“In the event of a collision, a ruptured inflator can project sharp metal fragments into the vehicle cabin, posing a risk of serious injury or even death. Many of the affected vehicles are over 10 years old, and current owners may not be aware they are driving a vehicle equipped with a faulty airbag,” Stellantis added in their statement sent to Khaleej Times.How to check vehicle?
To assist customers in identifying whether their vehicle is affected, Stellantis has launched a VIN Check Tool, available online at #/takata.
All Middle East customers of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM can also check their status through Mopar Middle East at Mopar Middle East – Service & Parts. For further assistance, customers may contact:+971 600-565561, or email: ...
If the vehicle is confirmed to be affected, customers should contact their nearest authorised dealer to schedule a free airbag replacement. Owners of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, or RAM vehicles may also book appointments through the Mopar Middle East website.Affected vehicles/ model year
Stellantis, maker Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move, and Leasys, said the following vehicles are affected.
Chrysler-p Chrysler 300 (2005 – 2015)
Dodge-p Dodge Magnum (2005)
-pDodge Durango (2004 – 2009)
-pDodge Dakota (2006 – 2008)
-pDodge Charger (2006 – 2015)
-pDodge Challenger (2008 – 2014)
Jeep-p Jeep Wrangler (2007 – 2016)
Ram-p Ram 1500 (2004 – 2008)
-pRam 2500 (2003 – 2008)
-pRam 3500 (2003 – 2008)
Citroën-p Citroen C3 (2011 -2017)
-pCitroen C4 (2012-2017)
-pCitroen C -Zero (2015)
-pCitroën DS3 (2011 – 2016)
-pCitroën DS4 (2011 – 2017)
-pCitroën DS5 (2013 – 2017)
Opel-p Opel Astra H (2005 – 2013)
-pOpel Astra J (2010 – 2018)
-pOpel Cascada (2014 – 2018)
-pOpel Mokka (2013 – 2017)
-pOpel Vectra C (2006 – 2008)
-pOpel Zafira C (2013 – 2017)
-pOpel Meriva B (2013 – 2015)
-pOpel Signum (2007)
