Eight Sleep Launches Women's Sleep Research Initiative And New Hot Flash Mode To Improve Sleep For Every Stage Of Life -...

Eight Sleep , the world's first sleep fitness company, today announced the launch of its Women's Sleep Initiative, a multi-year commitment to advancing the science and solutions for sleep for women. As the first step in this initiative, the company is releasing Hot Flash Mode, a new feature highly requested by its members, designed to mitigate nighttime hot flashes by delivering faster, on-demand cooling through the Eight Sleep Pod.

Nearly 80 percent of women going through menopause experience nightly hot flashes and night sweats, yet the female population is severely underrepresented in clinical studies. Eight Sleep aims to change that by funding original clinical studies and building AI-driven solutions that respond to the unique biology of women, like the introduction of the first-of-its-kind Hot Flash Mode.

“Women's bodies change dramatically over time, and as wearables become more popular, it's important to recognize that data is not enough when looking to solve the challenges that we encounter during sleep,” said Alexandra Zatarain, Co-Founder and VP of Brand & Marketing at Eight Sleep.“We recognize that it's time to use technology to solve women's sleep challenges, and we are starting with hot flashes, one of the most common and disruptive symptoms of menopause.”

Hot Flash Mode: A New Feature to Combat Sleep Disruptions

Hot Flash Mode is a first-of-its-kind feature that provides fast cooling to counteract nighttime hot flashes. Built from extensive user research and clinical testing, the feature provides a convenient way for women to adjust their bed temperature during a hot flash, cooling the Pod quickly through a simple tap on the Pod's embedded button. This rapid-response experience minimizes sleep disruption while restoring thermal comfort in real time.

Before launch, Eight Sleep invited women experiencing hot flashes to test the new Hot Flash Mode feature. The results were powerful:



8 out of 10 women felt relief from hot flashes within 10 minutes of activating Hot Flash Mode

78% said Hot Flash Mode was more effective than other hot flash relief solutions they had tried 100% said they would be disappointed to lose access to Hot Flash Mode

These outcomes further validate the Pod's ability to not only passively reduce hot flashes through full-body cooling but also provide targeted, real-time relief through intelligent, user-driven features.

The Eight Sleep app now also includes Hot Flash Reports, a new data layer that helps users track the frequency, timing, and patterns of hot flashes throughout the night. These insights empower more informed conversations with healthcare providers.

Women's Sleep Initiative: Pushing the Boundaries of Women's Health

The Women's Sleep Initiative builds on Eight Sleep's mission to deliver higher-quality sleep, tailored to how real bodies sleep, recover, and perform.

In addition to the launch of Hot Flash Mode, the first phase of the initiative includes:



A major investment in women-focused sleep research, including large-scale data collection from tens of thousands of female participants

Development of adaptive Pod features for menstrual, reproductive, and menopausal transitions Collaborations with leading experts in reproductive health and sleep science

“Science has long overlooked the complexity of women's sleep,” said Nicole Moyen, Ph.D., Senior Director of Science and Clinical Research at Eight Sleep.“We now have the data to start building solutions that reflect how women's temperature needs shift through life, and we're continuing to collect more, driven by our commitment to women's research. This is just the beginning.”

Hot Flash Mode, the initiative's first breakthrough feature, is available to all Eight Sleep members starting July 22, 2025.

For high-resolution images and video assets, visit our digital press kit.

About Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is the first company to bring sleep fitness to the world by combining technology, physiology, and data to unlock deeper sleep and better health. Its products are trusted by high performers, professional athletes, and health-conscious consumers across the globe. Recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2019, 2022, and 2023, and twice named to TIME's“Best Inventions of the Year.” Eight Sleep continues to redefine the future of sleep. Its products are available in over 30 countries at eightsleep .

