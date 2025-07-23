Libya Qualifies 37 Companies For Bids

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC ) announced the qualification of 37 companies, including 29 operators and eight investors, to participate in oil sector bids in the country this year. The state-owned company disclosed that a total of 44 companies, including a consortium, submitted documents seeking to take part in the bidding rounds.

The information was released in a statement on Tuesday (22) by NOC, which focused on reporting the continued implementation of the different phases of the oil exploration bidding round, after successfully completing the initial phase. According to the NOC, the activation of the virtual data room for the bids is nearly complete.

The companies qualified as operators are British Petroleum – BP Exploration Libya Limited, Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Limited, Chevron Business Development EMEA Ltd., CNODC Management B.V. – China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Company, DNO ASA, ExxonMobil – Esso Exploration International Limited, Eni North Africa B.V. Ente Nazionale Hydrocarburi, and FORMENTERA PARTNERS.

Also qualified were Harbour Energy plc, Jereh Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co., PJSC LUKOIL – Public Joint Stock Company LUKOIL Oil Company, MOL PLC, QatarEnergy International E&P, OMV Exploration & Production GmbH, OGDCL – Oil & Gas Development Company Limited, OQ E&P – OQ Exploration & Production SAOG, and PGNiG Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo (ORLEN).

The list continues with PETROGAS E&P Petrogas Exploration & Production LLC, PPL Pakistan Petroleum Limited, REPSOL Exploration Murzuq Sharara Assets S.L.U, Shell International B.V., SNG – Soyuz Nefte Gaz Interstate Oil Company, SONATRACH DIRECTION GENERALE, TotalEnergies E&P, TPAO Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company Limited, UEG – United Energy Group Limited, Woodside (GOM) Inc, Zhen Hua Oil Co., Ltd., and ZPEC – Zhongman Petroleum and Natural Gas Group Corp., Ltd.

As investors moving forward in the next phases of the bidding are Bares Holding SA, Cheiron Petroleum Corporation, Geo-jade Petroleum Corporation, GHPL – Government Holdings Private Limited, Gran Tierra Energy, GulfSands Gulfsands Petroleum plc, Indian Oil Company Limited, and Natural Oilfield Services Ltd.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

National Oil Corporation/NOC

