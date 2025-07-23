Axis Trustee Services Introduces AI Chatbot For Smarter Client Support

MENAFN - KNN India)Axis Trustee Services Limited (ATSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axis Bank, has unveiled AVA (Axis Trustee Virtual Assistant) – the first AI-powered chatbot in India's trustee services space.

The launch signifies a major milestone in ATSL's digital transformation journey, reaffirming its position as a leader in fintech-driven fiduciary solutions.

AVA is designed to offer real-time, intelligent, and seamless support to clients across multiple service touchpoints. By incorporating artificial intelligence into its service model, Axis Trustee aims to enhance customer experience through instant assistance, improved transparency, and greater operational efficiency.

The chatbot supports three key functions. First, it addresses product and service queries by offering 24/7 access to detailed information about ATSL's offerings and instantly responding to frequently asked questions.

Second, AVA enables service request management, allowing existing clients to raise and track service requests easily, with every interaction being logged and resolved within defined turnaround times.

Third, it handles process and transaction-related queries, providing guidance on documentation, compliance workflows, and regulatory procedures in a structured and regulation-aligned manner.

Speaking at the launch, Rahul Choudhary, MD & CEO of ATSL, said,“AVA is a pivotal step towards becoming a digitally empowered, customer-centric trustee partner. In today's fast-paced financial environment, intuitive and quick client interactions are critical. AVA reflects our commitment to innovation, transparency, and delivering exceptional service experiences.”

Over the years, Axis Trustee has made significant strides in reshaping trustee services in India through digital innovation. With investments in automation, digital documentation, and now AI-driven client support, ATSL is positioning itself as a next-generation, agile, and future-ready trustee.

Axis Trustee Services Limited offers a wide range of trustee and fiduciary solutions, including Debenture Trustee, Security Trustee, Escrow, AIF, REIT, InvIT, P2P lending platform services, estate planning, and more. With deep domain expertise and a strong digital focus, ATSL continues to set benchmarks in India's trustee services sector.

(KNN Bureau)