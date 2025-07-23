Metlife: Living Our Purpose Through Sustainability

MENAFN - 3BL) MetLife contributes to a more confident future as an employer, an investor and a provider of financial solutions and expertise. We bring our purpose – Always with you, building a more confident future – to life by creating shared value for our people, our customers, our communities and our shareholders.

Over the last five years, we have been focused on meeting the financial commitments we made when we introduced our Next Horizon strategy in 2019. Through disciplined and successful execution, MetLife surpassed each of the goals it set, with our focus on sustainability among the driving forces behind every achievement.

MetLife unveiled New Frontier, the next evolution of our corporate strategy, at the end of 2024. Over the next five years under New Frontier, MetLife will leverage its competitive strength and prioritize responsible growth at lower risk. Sustainability will be an important enabler for how MetLife will generate meaningful impact during New Frontier, meet its objectives and make sure its actions continue to have a positive impact for all its stakeholders.

