Metlife: Living Our Purpose Through Sustainability
Over the last five years, we have been focused on meeting the financial commitments we made when we introduced our Next Horizon strategy in 2019. Through disciplined and successful execution, MetLife surpassed each of the goals it set, with our focus on sustainability among the driving forces behind every achievement.
MetLife unveiled New Frontier, the next evolution of our corporate strategy, at the end of 2024. Over the next five years under New Frontier, MetLife will leverage its competitive strength and prioritize responsible growth at lower risk. Sustainability will be an important enabler for how MetLife will generate meaningful impact during New Frontier, meet its objectives and make sure its actions continue to have a positive impact for all its stakeholders.
Read more about how MetLife is driving long-term value for its stakeholders through its sustainability efforts in our 2024 Sustainability Report .
Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements in this article, using words such as“continue,”“long-term,” and“will” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the“Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife's future results could differ, and it does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any of these statements.
