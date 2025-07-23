Rhombus Power CEO Dr. Anshu Roy Participates In White House AI Action Day

Company Serving the US National Security Enterprise Among the Leading Voices in AI Invited to Join President Trump for Roll-out of New, AI-Empowering Policies

- Dr. Anshu RoyWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Anshu Roy, Founder and CEO of Rhombus Power, a leading Artificial Intelligence-powered real-time predictive decision support company focused on strengthening America's defense and intelligence capabilities, participated in the White House's AI Action Day July 23, 2025, as President Donald J. Trump unveiled his Administration's AI Action Plan.Dr. Roy joined senior administration officials, defense leaders, and industry experts as President Trump announced his administration's strategic roadmap to cement the United States' position as the global leader in artificial intelligence. The President's plan aims to unleash American innovation, cut bureaucratic red tape, and ensure our military and intelligence communities are equipped with cutting-edge, secure, and mission-ready AI capabilities.“Rhombus Power is gratified to see President Trump's AI Action Plan sends a signal that the era of AI at the Pentagon and across the national security enterprise will be a defining legacy and a clear message that China will not outcompete us,” said Dr. Roy.“This Administration sees AI as an opportunity to make us safer and stronger, and the Action Plan is a bold step to supercharge innovation, remove regulatory barriers, and ensure our armed forces and intelligence professionals maintain a decisive technological advantage. Rhombus Power is proud to contribute to this vital national effort.”Rhombus Power has been at the forefront of developing advanced AI -powered decision support solutions with applications ranging from resourcing to predictive, enhanced situational awareness for force protection and anti-fentanyl trafficking. The company's platforms are already transforming decision-making, delivering timely insights and operational superiority to those charged with protecting national interests.Dr. Roy's invitation and participation in AI Action Day underscores Rhombus Power's critical role in supporting the Defense Department and other US agencies' efforts to advance U.S. leadership in AI-driven national security. The company remains committed to accelerating innovation in service of a stronger, more secure America.

Kelly Morris

Rhombus Power

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.