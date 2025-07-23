LOS ANGELES UNION STATION TO HOST TRAIN FESTIVAL 2025: LA's SPIRIT IN MOTION WITH RAILROAD EQUIPMENT, MODEL TRAIN DISPLAYS & MORE

The Free Festival Pulls Back Into Los Angeles Union Station for a Weekend of Trains, History & Family Fun on September 20 & 21, 2025

Link to Hi-Res Images HERE

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Union Station , with presenting partners Metro, Amtrak and Metrolink, will once again welcome train enthusiasts from Southern California and beyond to learn, explore and celebrate all things rail at the much-anticipated Train Festival 2025: LA's Spirit in Motion . This free, open-to-the-public community event is set for Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer visitors a dynamic lineup of railroad equipment tours and displays, model train exhibits, interactive information booths, live entertainment, giveaways, family-friendly activities and much more – all in celebration of Los Angeles' vibrant rail history and its evolving role in the city's future.

"Transportation is about more than getting from point A to point B - it's about the people, places, and stories that compel us to move. At Metro, we're proud to make those connections possible, and there's no better place to see that in action than Los Angeles Union Station," said Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. "The Los Angeles Union Station Train Festival is a celebration of the journeys we embark on, the history that grounds us, and the communities we build through shared travel. Whether you're a lifelong rail enthusiast or simply curious about how transportation can shape our future, we invite you to join us for a weekend of discovery, excitement, and connection at Union Station."

An experiential trip through nearly 100 years of rail history, guests can visit tracks 13, 14, and 15, to tour and view displays of railroad equipment dating back as far as 1927 to present day marvels showcasing technological advances that continue to move the rail industry forward. Featured equipment will include the world-renowned Steam Locomotive, Santa Fe 3751, of the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society (SBRHS) that returns to Los Angeles Union Station where it pulled the first named passenger train into the station over 85 years ago. Additional train equipment displays from Amtrak, Metrolink, LARail and the Pacific Railroad Society will also be on site.

"Many kids today grow up reading about steam trains in their history books but will never actually see one in person," said Alex Gillman, President of the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society. "Santa Fe 3751 offers families, young and old alike, the chance to experience what a working, 874,000-pound steam locomotive looks like as they climb into the cab, meet the engineer and learn what it takes to keep this rare icon of American history operating today."

In the station's historic Ticket Concourse, guests can immerse themselves in four masterfully constructed and uniquely designed model train displays created by Southern California's premiere model train clubs. From reimagined townscapes to depictions of the most well-known trains and routes, guests of all ages will be wowed by the immense details and care shown in each exhibit. Model train partners include Southern California Z Scale Model Railroading Group, Group 160 NTRAK Club, Southern California S Gaugers Club, and Southern California Traction Club.

The recently restored South Patio will host interactive information booths for guests to speak with industry experts about recent and upcoming initiatives from Metrolink, Amtrak and California High-Speed Rail Authority. Metro will give away 5,000 commemorative TAP (Transit Assistance Program) Cards across the weekend. California High-Speed Rail Authority will debut an exciting new virtual reality experience that lets guests explore what the future of transportation could look like – through the eyes of local high school students. Created as part of a student internship project, this immersive experience invites visitors to board a futuristic train mock-up and see imaginative concepts brought to life in VR.

Additional docent stands from Metro Art and Los Angeles Conservancy will be positioned throughout the station for guests to learn about the fascinating architecture, art and history of what many have deemed "The Last of the Great Train Stations." This includes, for the first time in many years, the public being welcomed into the historic Fred Harvey space to learn about the famous restaurant chain and 'Harvey Girls' – trailblazing women who brought charm and hospitality to railroad systems in the early 20th century. The original restaurant was designed by Mary Coulter, widely known as the inventor of Southwestern design, whose intricate details can still be seen throughout the space today thanks to the station's dedicated effort to preserve Coulter's original design choices and architectural legacy. For a unique guided experience of this space and other areas of the station, join California Preservation Foundation for one of four Hidden Gems Tours – a guided walking tour held at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day, conducted by the station's director of construction and restoration. The Hidden Gems experience is done in conjunction with the statewide program, Doors Open California with limited space and registration required HERE .

An all-ages event, there will be a kid's zone in the Fred Harvey space for junior conductors where they will get their very own conductor hat and also enjoy photo opportunities posing with Travel Town Museum's restored Railway Express Agency delivery truck. To entice attendees to visit all activations, guests can visit and receive stamps at designated event stops to redeem their completed Train Festival Experience Pass for a limited-edition poster and commemorative pin. For more keepsakes, Metro Shop will be selling an assortment of Metro branded clothing and accessories and Merch Motel will be selling limited-edition merchandise inspired by the iconography of Los Angeles Union Station.

Los Angeles Union Station, along with its presenting and exhibit partners, is excited to celebrate the far-reaching legacy of rail in Southern California and welcomes all to join in these one-of-a-kind festivities.

To learn more about Los Angeles Union Station Train Festival 2025: LA's Spirit in Motion, visit unionstationla .

About Los Angeles Union Station

Since its opening in 1939, Los Angeles Union Station has long been considered one of LA's architectural gems and a vital portal to the promise of the California Dream. The Station was designed with an innovative blend of Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival and Art Deco architecture now commonly referred to as Mission Moderne. The bustling 52-acre transportation hub sits in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles offering essential connections to destinations throughout Southern California. An iconic landmark, the Station serves as a vibrant symbol of Downtown's renaissance connecting the historic fabric of the past to the present through arts, culture, transit and community. Conceived on a grand scale, Los Angeles Union Station is the largest railroad passenger terminal in the Western United States and is often regarded as "the last of the great train stations." For more information, visit unionstationla or follow @unionstationla on social media.

About Metro

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is building the most ambitious transportation infrastructure program in the United States and is working to greatly improve mobility through its Vision 2028 Plan. Metro is the lead transportation planning and funding agency for L.A. County and carries nearly 1 million boardings daily on four light rail and two subway lines and 119 bus lines utilizing more than 2,000 low-emission buses.

Stay informed by following Metro on The Source and El Pasajero at metro. net , facebook/losangelesmetro , x/metrolosangeles , x/MetroLAalerts and instagram/metrolosangeles .

GETTING THERE

Union Station is accessible via Metro Rail, Metro Bus, Metro Bike Share, Metrolink, Amtrak and several municipal bus lines. Take the Metro A, B, D or J Line directly to Los Angeles Union Station.

About Amtrak

For more than 50 years, Amtrak has connected America and modernized train travel. Offering a safe, environmentally efficient way to reach more than 500 destinations across 46 states and parts of Canada, Amtrak provides travelers with an experience that sets a new standard. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through the Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak and connect with us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Metrolink

Metrolink regional passenger rail service offers reliable, safe, affordable and environmentally sustainable transportation throughout Southern California. The Agency's 545.6 total service line miles and 67 stations across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and San Diego counties connect people, communities, and businesses and is an essential link in the region's mobility network. Metrolink's Arrow service, which launched in October 2022 with nine miles of track and four new stations between San Bernardino and Redlands, provides greater local and regional rail connectivity. To learn more about Metrolink, please visit metrolinktrains or follow @metrolin on social media.

