Universal Mind Spins Out From Human Design To Pioneer AI And Technology Development

DENVER, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Mind, the trailblazing firm renowned for its expertise in technology development and user experience (UX) design, is spinning out from Boulder-based full-service advertising agency Human Design to pioneer transformative AI and technology solutions. This strategic move, led by Universal Mind's original founder Brett Cortese, positions the company to focus on cutting-edge artificial intelligence advancements, including corporate AI training, custom agents, and helping clients thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

The spin-out marks a new chapter for both companies, allowing each to sharpen their focus on their strengths. Universal Mind will leverage its proficiency in digital innovation to deliver AI-driven solutions that empower businesses to stay competitive. Meanwhile, Human Design will continue its trajectory as a full-service agency, building on successes, such as its award-winning campaigns, and expanding its creative and strategic offerings.

Brett Cortese, Universal Mind's original founder, expressed enthusiasm about the company's renewed focus. "We've always been at the forefront of technology and design, creating solutions that people love," said Cortese. "We are providing the tools, training, and custom solutions that will enable businesses to not just adapt but lead in the AI-driven landscape."

Human Design's Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, John Weiss, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the mutual benefits of the separation. "Universal Mind has been an incredible partner, and their leadership in technological solutions has been invaluable," said Weiss. "This move allows both companies to focus on what they do best. We're proud of what we've achieved together and look forward to seeing Universal Mind's continued success. Our collaboration will remain strong as we pursue new opportunities."

Universal Mind's legacy of innovation includes creating transformative experiences and solutions for global brands such as Sony, Herman Miller, Adobe, and Apple. With this spin-out, Universal Mind is poised to build on that legacy by integrating AI into its suite of services, offering clients tailored technology solutions to meet the demands of AI adoption.

Human Design, meanwhile, continues to thrive following a period of rapid growth. The agency has made headlines with its acquisitions of Clymb Marketing, a digital marketing firm, and Solidus, a creative strategy agency, as well as the opening of its Los Angeles office. Human Design is known for its work with high-profile clients like Nike, Purina, Converse, and emerging brands like Good Crisp.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Universal Mind LLC.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED