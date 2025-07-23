Nautilus Solar Secures $275M Investment From Greenprint Capital Management To Expand Community Solar Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, IL, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Solar Energy®, LLC (“Nautilus”), on behalf of its affiliate Nautilus US Power Holdco, LLC (“NUPH”), a leading community solar company, today announced a $275 million tax equity partnership with Greenprint Capital, marking the largest tax equity financial commitment in the company's history. The investment will support between 25 and 30 community solar projects delivering more than 130 MW of clean energy across Illinois, Maryland, New York, Rhode Island and Delaware.

The projects are currently under construction, and are expected to bring clean, renewable energy to households across the five states. Once fully operational, the portfolio will deliver significant environmental and economic benefits to local communities, including clean energy to more than 11,000 households, and is expected to create 190 jobs in the communities where they are built.

“This landmark investment is a testament to Nautilus's proven track record and deep expertise within the community solar space. With this portfolio, and others being in different stages of development, Nautilus is well-positioned to continue leading the growth of clean energy infrastructure that is resilient and built for long-term value,” said Camelia Miu, Chief Financial Officer at Nautilus.“We are now able to further expand our diversified portfolio across key markets while helping accelerate the clean energy transition and ensuring broader access to affordable, renewable energy.”

This investment is part of a broader $2.5 billion tax equity joint venture between Greenprint Capital and funds managed by AB CarVal.“This portfolio, enabled by Nautilus's exceptional partnership and proven ability to deliver high-quality projects, underscores our confidence in the community solar market,” said Peter DeFazio, Managing Partner at Greenprint Capital.“We are proud to collaborate with a company that is at the forefront of expanding solar access nationwide.”

“Our expanded joint venture with Greenprint Capital aims to provide best-in-class capital solutions to respected project owners like Nautilus Solar and continue delivering private asset-based financing in the energy transition,” said Alex Flamm, Managing Director with AB CarVal.

NUPH is the long-term owner of the projects, responsible for overseeing construction, financing, maintaining long-term performance and acquiring and managing customer subscriptions through its proprietary community solar subscriber management and acquisition platform.

This milestone underscores Nautilus's continued leadership in community solar and the company's mission to provide equitable access to clean energy across a growing number of U.S. markets.

About Nautilus

Founded in 2006, Nautilus has become one of the largest community solar businesses in the U.S. and a contributor to America's clean energy transition. Delivering affordable, clean energy solutions to residential and commercial customers, Nautilus currently operates and manages 146 community solar farms across 12 states and serves over 45,000 subscribers. It takes a unique, full-service approach to its community solar business-handling project financing, development, construction, maintenance and customer management for the entire lifespan of every project. Nautilus is backed by Power Sustainable, a multi-platform alternative asset manager and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada. For more information, visit nautilussolar.com . Join Nautilus on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Greenprint C a pital

Greenprint Capital is an investment and advisory firm specializing in clean energy tax credit investments. The firm focuses on efficiently managing and deploying capital into climate-positive energy infrastructure projects, aiming to balance financial returns, reduce tax liabilities, and achieve sustainable impact. By acquiring and structuring investments in renewable energy projects, Greenprint enables co-investors, lenders, and tax credit purchasers to participate in these opportunities. Learn more at .

About AB CarVal

AB CarVal is an established global alternative investment manager and part of AllianceBernstein's Private Alternatives business. Since 1987, AB CarVal's team has navigated through ever-changing credit market cycles, opportunistically investing $153 billion in 5,820 transactions across 82 countries. Today, AB CarVal has approximately $19 billion* in assets under management in corporate securities, loan portfolios, structured credit and hard assets. Since 2017, AB CarVal has deployed over $6 billion in energy transition investments. Additional information about AB CarVal may be found at

*AUM is comprised fee-earning AUM and fee-eligible AUM. Fee-earning AUM includes those assets currently qualified to generate management fees. Fee-eligible AUM includes capital that is committed to an AB CarVal Fund but is currently uncalled or recallable. The number represented here excludes assets under AB CarVal's management that are not generating management fees due to the maturity of the Fund but includes amounts that do not generate management fees solely due to AB CarVal's decision not to charge management fees. This post is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

