Cosentino Unveils New Design-Forward 'City' Showrooms In Dallas, Honolulu And Richmond

Coral Gables, FL, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosentino Group , the global leader in the production and distribution of innovative surfaces for architecture and design, is proud to announce the grand opening of three new Cosentino City showrooms in Dallas, Texas; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Richmond, Virginia.

These unique spaces further expand the brand's signature City showroom model into three dynamic design markets, bringing the total to 12 in the United States and 41 worldwide. Each new showroom embodies Cosentino's mission to inspire the architecture and design community with immersive experiences, cutting-edge technology and access to the full spectrum of its renowned surface brands: Silestone®, Dekton® and Sensa® .

“We're proud to continue expanding Cosentino's presence in dynamic and growing design markets across the country”, said Eduardo Cosentino, EVP of Cosentino Group and CEO of Cosentino Americas .“Each thoughtfully curated new City showroom blends our Mediterranean heritage with local style and culture, and is designed to encourage collaboration to help bring design visions to life”.

Cosentino City Dallas

Strategically located in the heart of the Dallas Design District , Cosentino's first showroom in Texas marks a $1.76 million investment, spanning an impressive 6,200 square feet.

The VIP kitchen space , created in collaboration with BauTeam and Miele , features a striking, rounded island design for hosting private demos, events, and culinary activities.

Additionally, Cosentino surfaces are further showcased in the spa-inspired Bathelier Concept Studio , offering an engaging bath and wellness design experience.

Cosentino City Honolulu

On the island of O'ahu, the new 2,900-square-foot showroom is situated in the vibrant Waterfront Plaza and is designed to complement the island lifestyle of Hawaii.

The $1.5 million showroom offers a holistic and inspiring experience, featuring signature areas such as the all-encompassing Atelier , a design workshop that showcases Cosentino's product offerings alongside an expansive selection of globally and locally sourced textiles, tile, cabinetry samples and plumbing fixtures.

What's more, the showroom is set to host monthly “Pau Hana” social gatherings in partnership with Taste of Aloha, providing networking opportunities for designers and homeowners alike.

Cosentino City Richmond

With a $1.5 million investment, the 4,490-square-foot showroom is located in a 121-year-old building in Richmond's Scott's Addition District , an area known for its rich history and ongoing transformation into the city's most dynamic design and cultural hub.

As the company's first showroom in the region, the state-of-the-art space serves as both a showroom and resource hub for local architects, designers, and clients, placing interactive design technology and material exploration at the forefront. Key design features include a stunning and interactive bathroom studio and coworking-friendly, open meeting spaces .

Inspired by the brand's modern and elevated identity, all three of the new showrooms showcase Cosentino's latest product launches, including Le Chic Bohème by Silestone® , Silestone® Ukiyo , both featuring low-silica composition , and the carbon-neutral Dekton® Pietra Edition . A variety of partner brands, including Marset , Andreu World and Verges , are also prominently featured within each space, emphasizing a cohesive design experience between Cosentino and other leading brands in the industry.

Next to open in the first quarter of 2026 will be the first Cosentino Studio in Naples, Florida. The Cosentino Studio is a new commercial model that will complement the City showroom concept with a full product showroom, diverse applications display, and work area for client meetings - all in a smaller footprint and strategically located in the City's downtown design area. Clients will be able to find all design solutions from the Silestone®, Dekton®, and Sensa by Cosentino® brands.

About Cosentino

Cosentino is a global family-owned company that produces and distributes innovative surfaces for architecture and design. As a leading company, Cosentino anticipates, together with its customers and collaborators, design solutions that offer value and inspiration to people's lives. This goal is made possible by pioneering brands that are leaders in their respective segments, such as Silestone®, Dekton® and Sensa by Cosentino®. These innovative surfaces allow the creation of unique environments and design for the home and public spaces.

Cosentino currently distributes its products in more than 120 countries from its headquarters in Almeria (Spain), and it's present with its own assets in 32 of them. The multinational has 9 factories (8 in Almeria, Spain and 1 in Brazil), 1 intelligent logistic platform in Spain, and more of 180 logistics, commercial and business units throughout the world.

