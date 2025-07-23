Quiqnest Platform Launches In Florida As Study Shows Owned Solar Homes Build 6.9% More Equity

QuiqNest launches Clear-Title Solar HomeTM platform in Florida, enabling homebuyers to roll solar into mortgage while capturing 6.9% home value increase without UCC-1 liens

- Patrick Blanchet, QuiqNest FounderMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Turn Sunshine Into EquityTMQuiqNest, the pioneer of pre-purchase solar integration who last week unveiled the Clear-Title Solar HomeTM category, today announced its platform is now live in Florida as new SolarReviews research shows owned solar homes sell for 6.9% more than comparable properties-validating the equity-building potential that QuiqNest's Clear-Title approach maximizes without the complications of traditional solar ownership.The platform enables homebuyers to roll solar costs directly into their mortgage while qualifying better through improved debt-to-income (DTI) ratios, transforming Solar-Ready properties into Clear-Title Solar HomesTM that capture the full 6.9% equity potential-without the UCC-1 liens that complicate traditional owned solar.Own the Sun. Don't Get Burned"The 6.9% increase for owned solar proves what we pioneered-solar builds real equity when structured correctly," said Patrick Blanchet from Miami, QuiqNest founder. "But traditional solar ownership creates UCC-1 liens and DTI complications that undermine this value. Our Clear-Title approach captures the full 6.9% potential while eliminating every financing roadblock."Market Data Validates Clear-Title SolarTM AdvantageThe SolarReviews study, analyzing over 400 recent home sales, found owned solar homes sell for 6.9% more than comparable non-solar homes-a significant increase from the 4.1% found in 2019 Zillow research. However, the study includes traditional solar ownership with UCC-1 liens that create widespread problems QuiqNest's pioneering Clear-Title approach eliminates:Traditional Owned Solar Problems:UCC-1 liens complicate sales despite 6.9% value increaseSolar loan payments reduce homebuyer qualifying power by $30,000-$40,000 per $200 monthly paymentNon-deductible interest costs homeowners thousands annuallyTransfer complications require separate debt assumption or payoffClear-Title Solar HomeTM Advantages:Roll solar costs directly into mortgage, eliminating UCC-1 liens while preserving full 6.9%+ equity building potentialEnhanced DTI ratios help homebuyers qualify better for higher home valuesTax-deductible interest benefits worth $400+ annuallySeamless ownership transfer with no separate solar debtPlatform Now Live: Solar-Ready to Clear-Title Solar HomeTMThe QuiqNest platform transforms properties through step-by-step pre-purchase integration that delivers better-than-traditional solar ownership by allowing homebuyers to roll solar into their mortgage:Solar-Ready HomeTM Assessment identifies properties suitable for equity-building solar integration through structural analysis and feasibility determinationSolar-Ready Home PlusTM Evaluation provides comprehensive utility bill analysis, complete energy modeling, and savings projections that help homebuyers qualify betterBrightNest MortgageTM Integration rolls solar costs directly into the mortgage, eliminating UCC-1 liens while creating tax-deductible interest structureClear-Title Solar HomeTM Result delivers immediate equity building from closing day with preserved homebuyer qualifying power and enhanced resale valueClear-Title SolarTM Outperforms Traditional OwnershipWhile the SolarReviews study shows 6.9% value increase for owned solar, QuiqNest's Clear-Title approach should deliver superior results by eliminating the problems that reduce traditional solar's equity potential:No UCC-1 liens will be filed on any Clear-Title Solar HomesTM created through the platformAll homebuyers maintain enhanced DTI qualification compared to traditional solar loansTax-deductible interest benefits available to all BrightNest MortgageTM participantsSuperior marketability designed into every Clear-Title Solar HomeTM"Traditional owned solar gets 6.9% despite UCC-1 liens and DTI complications," Blanchet explained. "We pioneered Clear-Title SolarTM to capture this value while eliminating every financing roadblock that reduces solar's equity potential."Growing Homebuyer Demand Drives Platform LaunchThe platform launches amid growing homebuyer demand for equity-building solar integration that captures the 6.9% value increase without traditional solar complications. Florida real estate broker Angielle Knowle reports increased buyer interest in Clear-Title Solar HomesTM that preserve qualifying power while building wealth through mortgage-integrated solar ownership.Platform Availability and ExpansionThe QuiqNest platform is now accepting Solar-Ready HomeTM assessments throughout Florida, with participating realtors and homebuyers able to access the complete pre-purchase integration process that rolls solar into the mortgage for superior ownership structure. Expansion to California and Texas markets is planned for late 2025.Turn Sunshine Into EquityTM – Market ImpactWith SolarReviews data showing 6.9% equity increases for owned solar, Clear-Title Solar HomesTM address the opportunity to capture this value without complications in the $2.5 trillion residential real estate market where traditional solar financing has created barriers rather than benefits."We pioneered pre-purchase solar integration because we saw that the 6.9% equity potential was being undermined by financing structure," Blanchet concluded. "Our Clear-Title approach delivers better-than-traditional ownership that maximizes equity building from day one."About QuiqNestQuiqNest pioneers pre-purchase solar integration that transforms Solar-Ready properties into Clear-Title Solar HomesTM through structured assessment and mortgage integration, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company helps homebuyers qualify better while building equity from day one by rolling solar costs into the mortgage, delivering superior solar ownership that eliminates widespread problems plaguing traditional solar financing.Turn Sunshine Into EquityTM at

