RS Group's 2024/25 ESG Report Showcases Significant Progress

Following a company-wide double materiality assessment to identify its greatest ESG-related impacts, risks, and opportunities, RS Group refined the four global ESG goals in this year's report to better align the company's ESG efforts with its strategic priorities, stakeholder expectations, and opportunities for long-term value creation. The four global ESG areas of focus, which encompass a total of 14 ambitions, are now: advancing sustainability, empowering our people, championing youth and communities, and doing business responsibly.

RS Group's strategy and operations are embedded in sustainability and focused on creating long-term stakeholder value.

The 2024/25 ESG Report highlights RS Group's continued efforts and achievements in each of these four areas.

In terms of advancing sustainability , RS Group is:



Delivering a better customer experience through a more sustainable distribution service with a 7% year-over-year reduction in direct CO2 emissions, achieving a 64% reduction from 2019/20 baseline.

Introducing smarter packaging that is made to fit, contains recycled content, and produces less waste. 94% of RS packaging is now recyclable, and 82% contains more than 50% recycled content. Additionally, due to strong progress on packaging reduction, RS Group has extended its packaging intensity reduction target from 30% to 45% by 2029/30.

Sourcing, storing, and shipping products closer to customers, achieving a 26% reduction in Scope 3 product transport emissions intensity since 2019/20. As part of the momentum to further reduce transport CO2 emissions intensity, RS Group has extended its 2030 targets from 25% to 35%. Providing customers with solutions to improve efficiency, cut costs, and meet rising ESG standards with 30,000+ Better World products across 345 product families and 132 suppliers, available in 30 countries.

In terms of empowering its people , RS Group is:



Creating an environment where everyone can perform at their best, develop, and thrive by embedding its four global values, launching a new employer value proposition, Go Beyond Amazing, and increasing representation of female leaders by 3% to 37% since 2023/2024. Strengthening its behavior-based safety culture across all operations and employees, which have collectively completed nearly 27,000 hours of comprehensive health & safety training thus far.

In terms of championing youth & communities , RS Group is:



Investing in the next generation of engineers and industrial innovators by supporting over 913,000 young people with skills opportunities since 2020/2021. Creating a lasting impact on its industry and society by raising over $1,1 million for The Washing Machine Project since 2020/2021, launching a new community giving fund, and enabling 30% of employees to volunteer in the past two years.

In terms of doing Business Responsibly , RS Group is:



Collaborating with over 2,500+ suppliers to raise ethical and environmental standards across the value chain. 55% of RS suppliers by spend are now EcoVadis rated and 38% have set science-based targets. Earning a place on CDP's prestigious A-List for climate action and transparency, retaining EcoVadis Platinum status for the third consecutive year, and being listed amongst TIME magazine's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2025 for a second consecutive year.

Strategic Alignment Driving Future Growth

The creation of a new Chief Sustainability Officer role has brought RS Group's sustainability and social impact teams together, ensuring a more cohesive and focused approach. The Group's ESG strategy is also enabling stronger, more strategic partnerships with customers and suppliers, particularly in the areas of sustainable product development, supply chain decarbonization, and community engagement.

"We are proud of the strides we've made towards our 2030 goals," said Andrea Barrett, Chief Sustainability Officer at RS Group. "As we move closer to our targets, our strong approach and commitment to sustainability continues to put us at the heart of a more sustainable and responsible global industrial sector, strengthening strategic partnerships with customers and suppliers. By collaborating with our value chain partners, we're expanding sustainable product and service offerings, enhancing our distribution network, and advancing toward net zero goals. We know that strong sustainability performance is not only essential to the planet and society; it's integral to our strategic progression and future success. We look forward to continuing to make amazing happen for a better world, together."

When looking ahead to the next five years, RS Group continues to prioritize accountability and value creation as it aims to build a more sustainable future.

The full 2024/25 ESG Report is available here.

About RS

RS is a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 830,000 industrial and specialist products, and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital, and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference.

Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet, and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2025 reported revenue of £2,904 million.

For more information, please visit or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 90,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit or connect with us via social media on Facebook , X (Twitter) , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

