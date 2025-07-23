FAA's MOSAIC Final Rule Embraces Simplified Vehicle Operations, Positioning Skyryse At The Forefront Of Evolving Aviation Standards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With its Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) final rule, the FAA recognizes the impact and maturity of modern aviation technology like Skyryse's SkyOSTM, effectively reducing pilot training requirements by 50%

El Segundo, CA, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyryse®, a leader in aviation automation and simplified flight controls, today announced its full appreciation for the FAA's finalized Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) rule – marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of aviation.

The new MOSAIC rule modernizes the certification framework for aircraft and licensing requirements for pilots. By shifting from rigid weight-based categories to performance-based standards, the rule unlocks new opportunities for safer, more capable, and more accessible aviation technologies. MOSAIC allows fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft to be certificated as light sport aircraft, and specifically outlines how airplanes, helicopters and future vertical lift aircraft equipped with simplified vehicle operations (SVO) like SkyOS may only require 20 hours of pilot training. By decreasing the traditional training requirements by 50% when SVO is in use, the ruling acknowledges the impact simplified controls have in reducing the complexity and increasing the safety of piloting. MOSAIC also allows LSA certificate holders the ability to repair and instruct on helicopters with SVO, lowering the barrier to entry for maintenance professionals working with simplified, smaller helicopters and enabling training pathways for future pilots.

Skyryse would like to applaud the leadership of U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and Deputy Administrator Chris Rocheleau for their leadership in reducing the regulatory burden for the general aviation community. Skyryse also recognizes House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Sam Graves for his steadfast leadership in supporting the general aviation industry. MOSAIC promises to be another key milestone for this critical sector, creating new jobs in the United States.

As the creator of SkyOS, the world's first universal operating system for flight, Skyryse celebrates the finalization of the MOSAIC rulemaking as a seminal moment toward a safer general aviation industry that is more accessible to more people. Indeed, MOSAIC contemplates the widespread introduction of advanced technologies embedded into new platforms such as Skyryse's first production helicopter, Skyryse OneTM.

“From day one, we've been on a mission to make aviation safer and more accessible for everyone – and this ruling is the most significant and transformative regulatory step toward accessible flight in decades,” said Mark Groden, Founder and CEO of Skyryse.“MOSAIC recognizes the maturity of today's aviation technology. It's a recognition of the value of simplified flight controls within general aviation aircraft. The flexibility this rule provides reduces training requirements, costs, and opens the skies – which is a future that benefits pilots of today and tomorrow.”

As an integrated hardware, software solution, SkyOS provides SVO through an intuitive human-machine interface and fly-by-wire system that enhances safety in all flying conditions. Featuring a single control stick and two touchscreens, Skyryse replaces conventional, complex mechanical flight controls with an intelligent, integrated system that is aircraft agnostic. By reducing pilot workload and affording pilots more time to focus on decision making and flight management, SkyOS supports safe operations in all situations, including emergencies.

To date, Skyryse has achieved several first-ever maneuvers made possible with its SkyOS technology, including the world's first automated autorotation, the first automated set-down at the swipe of a finger, and a stable, fully automated hover.

As it progresses toward FAA certification, Skyryse recently entered FAA For-Credit Testing and is actively aligning its first production helicopter, Skyryse One with the new performance standards.

About Skyryse, Inc.

Founded in 2016, Skyryse® is an aviation hardware and software company ushering in a new era in flight safety. Its proprietary technology, SkyOSTM is a universal operating system for flight – which powers their first aircraft, the Skyryse OneTM – giving pilots greater control by simplifying the management of an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Named as one of the best transportation designs by Fast Company, Skyryse has secured partnerships with Air Methods, Ace Aeronautics, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Mitsubishi Corporation, United Rotorcraft, and the US Army. To date, Skyryse has raised more than $300 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, Positive Sum, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information on Skyryse and SkyOS, visit skyryse.com or visit YouTube to see Skyryse in action.

Contact Info



Nicole Ryan

...

+1 213-267-6543

Attachment

SkyOSTM in a fixed-wing aircraft