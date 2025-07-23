Enkrypt AI Launches RAYDER: A Game Changer For Chatbot Security Testing

Forget APIs. Forget Setups. RAYDER lets you red team AI chatbots instantly, right in your browser. No technical barriers, just powerful results.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Designed for security teams, AI developers , and operations professionals, RAYDER brings real-world testing directly into the browser. There is no need for APIs, backend access, or complex setup.

### **What Makes RAYDER Different**

- Zero Setup: Start testing within seconds, no engineering effort required

- Real-World Testing: Audit chatbot interfaces, filters, and moderation behavior as end users experience them

- AI-Powered Automation: Automatically generates adversarial prompts and detailed risk reports

### **Key Features**

- Browser-Based Testing: Works seamlessly with any chatbot via the front-end interface

- Context-Aware Prompt Generation: Uses AI to adapt tests to specific model behavior

- Actionable Reporting: Generates structured output for security, compliance, and audit teams

RAYDER is built on a simple but powerful vision: **AI safety should be testable by anyone, not just insiders.** With nothing more than a browser, anyone; researchers, red teamers, or concerned citizens, can now probe AI systems in real-world conditions. It's the first step toward a more transparent, accountable AI ecosystem, where community-driven testing becomes a cornerstone of responsible deployment. With RAYDER, Enkrypt AI is democratizing red teaming and accelerating secure AI adoption across industries.

### About Enkrypt AI

Enkrypt AI is an AI security and compliance platform that safeguards enterprises against generative AI risks by automatically detecting, removing, and monitoring threats. The company's unified platform combines red teaming, security guardrails, and compliance automation to help enterprises move faster without sacrificing control. Fortune 500 companies are using Enkrypt AI to safely productionize their agents and chatbots. As adoption of generative AI accelerates, organizations face critical risks such as data leakage, jailbreaks, hallucinations, and compliance gaps. Enkrypt AI addresses these risks through end to end protection across the entire AI lifecycle.

The company has tested a wide range of language models, launched the first public AI Safety Leaderboard, and developed defenses against real world threats including prompt injection, bias, and misuse. Its solutions are gaining traction across finance, healthcare, and insurance industries, where security and compliance are non negotiable. Founded by Yale PhD experts in 2022, Enkrypt AI is backed by Boldcap, Berkeley SkyDeck, ARKA, Kubera, and other investors. Enkrypt AI is committed to making the world a safer place by promoting the responsible and secure use of AI technology, ensuring that its benefits can be harnessed for the greater good.

