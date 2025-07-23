Aquila Center For Cruise Excellence Champions Sustainable Growth Through Regional & Global Training Leadership

Ambra Attus and Beth Hatt at the Caribbean Tourism Organization's 2024 State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) in the Cayman Islands

Melanie Colpitts presenting at the 2024 FCCA Cruise Conference in St. Maarten

Danielle Timmons speaking during Seatrade Cruise Global this year

NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With a mission rooted in education and excellence, the Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence is expanding its global footprint, using high-profile speaking engagements and strategic partnerships to champion sustainable growth and elevate cruise tourism standards across the Caribbean and North America.As a leader in cruise tourism training, Aquila has contributed to vital conversations shaping the future of the industry:Danielle Timmons, Vice President, Cruise Operations & Shore Excursions, participated in a roundtable hosted by the Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce, featuring Governor Janet Mills of Maine, Wade Merritt, President of the Maine International Trade Centre, and cross-border business leaders. The discussion explored cross-border collaboration, economic growth and regional resilience.Melanie Colpitts, Partner, presented“Training with Purpose” at Caribbean Week in New York, hosted by the Caribbean Tourism Organization. Her session sparked dialogue around people-centered training and its role in building leadership, fostering transformation, and creating long-term community impact.Ambra Attus, Director of Impact, Growth & Development, speaks at the Dominica Cruise Stakeholders Symposium on July 23, 2025. Her presentation,“Maximizing Opportunities for Success with Cruise,” will focus on best practices for creating memorable guest experiences from the frontline perspective.Beth Hatt, Partner, will participate in a panel discussion at the Curaçao Cruise Tourism Symposium on September 29, exploring the theme“Experiences Ship to Shore – Elevating the Local Cruise Experience.” The panel will be followed by two days of training sessions led by Aquila, focused on service excellence and product development.“These platforms allow us to amplify our mission of excellence through education,” said Beth Hatt, Founder of the Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence.“We're proud of our team's contributions and honored to support the ongoing growth and success of cruise destinations around the world.”The Aquila team will deliver a presentation at the annual FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show in Puerto Rico in October. As the exclusive training partner of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), Aquila will lead important conversations around building cruise-ready communities, enhancing guest experiences, and strengthening partnerships between cruise lines and destinations.Additionally, Aquila will participate at the upcoming Ports Canada Conference in Halifax, taking place September 16-18. Danielle Timmons is slated to join the panel“The Growing Importance of Cruise to Atlantic Canada,” moderated by Sarah Rumley (Executive Director, Atlantic Canada Cruise Association – ACCA), alongside Robyn Stewart (Cruise Development Manager, Port of Halifax), and Marie-Andrée Blanchet (Director, Cruise Development, Port of Québec).Aquila's Living Lab approach, developed in its home port of Saint John, New Brunswick, anchors its training philosophy: assess the needs of each destination or company, create a strategic plan, and deliver real-world-tested content grounded in daily cruise operations. This hands-on model ensures that every training program reflects proven best practices, empowering tour operators, guides and destinations to elevate service excellence at every level.For over 30 years, the Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence has been a trusted partner to cruise destinations, tour operators, and tourism professionals across the globe. Learn more at cruiseexcellence.

Natalia Lopez

Marketplace Excellence

+1 201-861-2056

email us here

