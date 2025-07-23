Inventhelp Inventor Develops AI-Based Network Monitoring Device (ACC-409)

PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a product that would provide a combination of intelligent network security and intelligent network data monitoring functions for businesses," said an inventor, from Port Angeles, Wash., "so I invented THE DESK SHARK. My design would feature real-time data tracking, monitoring, and course corrections to gain better insights and fill in gaps."

The patent-pending invention provides an AI-based network security and network data monitoring device for enterprise applications. In doing so, it would be intended to minimize traditional back-end business tasks. It also helps accelerate growth, progress, or profits as well as strategize in much more in depth and long-term ways. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to set up and safe to use so it is ideal for businesses, individuals who work at home, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-ACC-409, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

