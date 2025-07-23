Inventhelp Inventor Develops AI-Based Network Monitoring Device (ACC-409)
PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a product that would provide a combination of intelligent network security and intelligent network data monitoring functions for businesses," said an inventor, from Port Angeles, Wash., "so I invented THE DESK SHARK. My design would feature real-time data tracking, monitoring, and course corrections to gain better insights and fill in gaps."
The patent-pending invention provides an AI-based network security and network data monitoring device for enterprise applications. In doing so, it would be intended to minimize traditional back-end business tasks. It also helps accelerate growth, progress, or profits as well as strategize in much more in depth and long-term ways. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to set up and safe to use so it is ideal for businesses, individuals who work at home, etc.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-ACC-409, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment