ETH And BTC Earning Made Easier: ETHRANSACTION Launches Newbie-Friendly Crypto Access Guide For 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kansas City, Missouri, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETHRANSACTION is a leading platform in the cryptocurrency space. In this industry, generating new digital assets and confirming transactions are core functions. The two most popular currencies involved in such operations are usually Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). ETHRANSACTION operates as a mobile-first crypto earning platform founded in 2017. Today, the company announced the launch of its BTC and ETH earning system optimized for 2025, giving new users direct access to simplified crypto participation without hardware or setup costs. The update makes ETHRANSACTION one of the few mobile platforms that enables real-time BTC and ETH income generation through AI optimization and renewable energy.





ETHRANSACTION's Approach to Ethereum (ETH) Rewards:

Ethereum's early reliance on the Proof of Work (PoW) protocol demanded high-performance computing to solve complex problems and validate transactions. After shifting to Proof of Stake (PoS), Ethereum's energy consumption dropped significantly, allowing participants to earn rewards by simply staking ETH.

Despite this transition, some platforms, including ETHRANSACTION , continue to offer ETH-based earning potential by utilizing off-chain infrastructure and data center solutions that replicate the original operational environment.

ETHRANSACTION's Approach to Bitcoin (BTC) Rewards:

Bitcoin still uses the Proof of Work (PoW) protocol, which typically requires powerful, energy-intensive hardware. While earning BTC remains profitable, individual efforts often face challenges due to equipment and electricity costs.

Many users are turning to platforms like ETHRANSACTION, which let users access computing resources remotely, removing the need for personal hardware or ongoing maintenance.

What is ETHRANSACTION?

Launched in 2017, ETHRANSACTION is a mobile-based platform that enables users to earn from cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple, and USDT, all from a smartphone. No costly setup is necessary. Just sign up, activate a contract with a free trial bonus, and begin earning rewards. ETHRANSACTION blends AI technology with solar-powered infrastructure to make crypto participation accessible to everyone.

Key Features of the ETHRANSACTION 2025 Platform



No upfront investment – New users receive a $19 sign-up bonus.

Mobile-optimized experience – All features are accessible directly through the app.

Multi-currency support – Earn rewards in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT all in one place.

AI-driven performance optimization – The system intelligently allocates resources to the most rewarding opportunities.

Eco-friendly infrastructure – All facilities are powered by renewable energy sources. Flexible earning contracts – Choose between 2 to 60-day plans, with daily payouts and reinvestment options.

Why ETHRANSACTION is a Practical Alternative to Traditional Crypto Earning Methods

Traditional approaches often require:



High electricity usage

Expensive, specialized hardware Advanced technical skills

ETHRANSACTION removes these barriers through:



Fully automated, app-based earning

Sustainable operations powered by green energy Daily returns without technical involvement

Plus, you can test the platform through a free trial before continuing. ETHRANSACTION opens the door to digital asset income for everyone - from newcomers to seasoned investors seeking passive returns.

GET STARTED WITH ETHRANSACTION

First:

Register ator download the ETHRANSACTION app.Instantly receive your $19 bonus.Select a reward plan.Start earning daily rewards from BTC, ETH, and more.No experience or equipment required.

Wrapping Up

Earning from crypto is no longer costly or complicated. With platforms like ETHRANSACTION, anyone can:



Start generating returns from Bitcoin and Ethereum

Begin immediately with a $19 bonus Receive daily rewards straight to their phone

Whether you're commuting, working, or just exploring crypto, ETHRANSACTION makes earning passive income easier than ever.

Ready? Sign up for ETHRANSACTION today and claim your free bonus!

About ETHRANSACTION

Founded in 2017, ETHRANSACTION operates one of the world's largest mobile-based crypto earning platforms. By merging AI-driven optimization with ESG-compliant energy practices, ETHRANSACTION simplifies the way users interact with digital assets in a mobile-friendly format accessible worldwide.

Website:

App Download: Available on iOS and Android

Business Inquiries: ...

Attachment

ETHRANSACTION

CONTACT: Website: App Download: Available on iOS and Android Business Inquiries: ...