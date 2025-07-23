Fleetpride Appoints Tom Greco As Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Lovett continued, "I would also like to thank Stefan Crafton for providing leadership as the Company's Interim CEO the past several months."

"I am incredibly excited to join the FleetPride leadership team and partner with American Securities," said Mr. Greco. "I believe that the business has access to multiple avenues for growth, and the talent and determination deliver on the Company's purpose to keep the country running."

Greco is a highly accomplished executive with over four decades of leadership and board experience at leading Fortune 500 companies. He brings a distinguished track record of accelerating sales growth and capturing market share, underpinned by deep expertise in customer and field leadership, supply chain operations, and enterprise-wide transformation. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Advance Auto Parts, where he led a comprehensive, multi-year transformation centered on operational discipline, supply chain optimization, and commercial execution. During his tenure, the company achieved five consecutive years of comparable sales growth and significantly expanded margins from 2018 to 2022, prior to his retirement in 2023. He also bolstered the company's service to professional customers and sharpened its competitive edge through key strategic initiatives, including the acquisition and revitalization of the iconic DieHard brand.

Prior to joining Advance, Greco spent more than 30 years at PepsiCo, where he held a series of senior leadership roles, including serving as CEO of Frito-Lay North America. In that capacity, he delivered sustained top and bottom-line growth through disciplined execution, breakthrough brand innovation, and a strong focus on frontline engagement. Greco is widely respected for his ability to build high-performing leadership teams, instill a culture of safety and accountability, and drive long-term value creation across complex, large-scale organizations.

Greco also brings strong public company governance experience, serving as Director on a number of public company boards.

Mr. Greco holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University and an Honors Bachelor of Commerce degree from Laurentian University, both in Ontario, Canada.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 80+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat, or visit with FleetPride's team of 4,000 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

