Poland Data Center Market Investment Report 2025-2030 Growth Opportunities In IT, Electrical, And Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, And Tier Standards
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|111
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.16 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.78 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.6%
|Regions Covered
|Poland
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES
- Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Poland Market Impact of Ongoing Tariff War Investment Opportunities in Poland Digital Data in Poland Investment by Area Investment by Power Capacity
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Warsaw Other Cities
- Warsaw Other Cities
POLAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos Cisco Systems Dell Technologies Fujitsu Hewlett Packard Enterprise Hitachi Vantara Huawei Technologies IBM Inspur Juniper Networks Lenovo NetApp Pure Storage
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AODC PORR Group Warbud STRABAG Techko Turner & Townsend
Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M ABB AERMEC Airedale by Modine Alfa Laval Carrier Caterpillar Condair Cummins Daikin Applied Delta Electronics Eaton HITEC Power Protection Johnson Controls Legrand Mitsubishi Electric Perkins Engines Pillar Power Systems Rittal Rolls-Royce Schneider Electric Siemens STULZ Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- 3S Group Adgar Investments & Development Atman Beyond.pl Data4 Equinix Exea Data Center Microsoft Netia Orange Business Polcom Talex T-Mobile Vantage Data Centers
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
IT Infrastructure
- Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security DCIM
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV
Geography
- Warsaw Other Cities
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Polish Data Center Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment