Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Poland Data Center Market Investment Report 2025-2030 Growth Opportunities In IT, Electrical, And Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, And Tier Standards


2025-07-23 10:01:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Poland Data Center Market, valued at USD 1.16 Billion in 2024, is anticipated to surge to USD 2.78 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.68%. This growth is bolstered by Poland's strategic collaborations in AI, such as the 2025 MoU with Google, and significant investments in cloud computing, highlighted by Microsoft's USD 740 million expansion. With renewable energy adoption on the rise, Poland plans to invest USD 2.5 billion in cybersecurity and digitization. Key players include 3S Group, Atman, and Equinix. The market's robust outlook is supported by numerous upcoming data facilities.

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Poland Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.16 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.78 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 15.68%.
Poland is a hub for AI, and the Polish government promotes the use of AI in different sectors through collaboration between domestic and international partners. Poland is one of the technologically advanced countries in the Central and Eastern Europe region. It has witnessed a surge in the adoption and penetration of cloud computing services in recent years. For instance, in February 2025, an investment of around USD 740 million was planned by Microsoft to expand its hyperscale cloud data center in Poland. Such factors are projected to support the Poland data center market growth.

Some of the key colocation data center investors in the Poland data center market include 3S Group, Atman, and Data4, Equinix, Netia, Orange Business, Polcom, T-Mobile, and Vantage Data Centers.

The Poland data center market has the presence of several global support infrastructure providers that will increase competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors are 3M, ABB, Airedale by Modine, Alfa Laval, Carrier, Caterpillar, Condair, Cummins, Daikin Applied, Delta Electronics, Eaton, HITEC Power Protection, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, Vertiv, and others.

The Poland data center market has several local and global construction contractors operating in the market, including AODC, PORR Group, Warbud, STRABAG, Techko, and Turner & Townsend. For instance, in Poland, STRABAG is involved in the development of the T-Mobile data center in Warsaw, Poland.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size is available in the investment, area, power capacity, and colocation market revenue.
  • An assessment of the data center investment in Poland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
  • Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
  • A detailed study of the existing Poland data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Poland data center market size during the forecast period.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Poland
    • Facilities Covered (Existing): 60
    • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 05
    • Coverage: 13+ locations
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data center colocation market in Poland
    • Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)
    • Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing
  • The Poland data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.
  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.
  • A transparent research methodology and analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

  • How big is the Poland data center market?
  • How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Poland?
  • What is the growth rate of the Poland data center market?
  • How much MW of power capacity will be added across Poland during 2025-2030?
  • Who are the key investors in the Poland data center market?
  • What factors are driving the Poland data center market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 111
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.16 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.78 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6%
Regions Covered Poland


INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

  • Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Poland Market
  • Impact of Ongoing Tariff War
  • Investment Opportunities in Poland
  • Digital Data in Poland
  • Investment by Area
  • Investment by Power Capacity

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
    • Warsaw
    • Other Cities
  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
    • Warsaw
    • Other Cities

POLAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Atos
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Hitachi Vantara
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Inspur
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • NetApp
  • Pure Storage

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • AODC
  • PORR Group
  • Warbud
  • STRABAG
  • Techko
  • Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • 3M
  • ABB
  • AERMEC
  • Airedale by Modine
  • Alfa Laval
  • Carrier
  • Caterpillar
  • Condair
  • Cummins
  • Daikin Applied
  • Delta Electronics
  • Eaton
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • Johnson Controls
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Perkins Engines
  • Pillar Power Systems
  • Rittal
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • 3S Group
  • Adgar Investments & Development
  • Atman
  • Beyond.pl
  • Data4
  • Equinix
  • Exea Data Center
  • Microsoft
  • Netia
  • Orange Business
  • Polcom
  • Talex
  • T-Mobile
  • Vantage Data Centers

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

IT Infrastructure

  • Servers
  • Storage Systems
  • Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Transfer Switches & Switchgears
  • PDUs
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Rack Cabinets
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Engineering & Building Design
  • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
  • Physical Security
  • DCIM

Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Geography

  • Warsaw
  • Other Cities

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Polish Data Center Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN23072025004107003653ID1109837512

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search