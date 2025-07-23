Savant Labs Awarded 2025 Top Analytics Automation Solution By CFO Tech Outlook

Savant Labs is honored for helping enterprises close the analytics gap through no-code AI automation tools, agentic workflows and intelligent governance

- Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant LabsSAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Savant Labs , the leader in AI-powered analytics automation , today it has been recognized by CFO Tech Outlook as Top Analytics Automation Platform in 2025. The award highlights Savant's role in helping organizations accelerate insights, improve decision-making, and streamline data processes with AI-powered agentic workflows. Savant's platform was selected as category winner by a panel of independent CFOs and financial executives based on a range of criteria including capability, innovation, usability and pricing.The win coincides with a featured profile article, showcasing Savant's practical approach to analytics orchestration and how its agentic AI-driven platform is reshaping how finance teams operate in high-volume, high-velocity environments. CFO Tech Outlook is a trusted digital and print publication that helps CFOs and financial executives stay informed on technology trends and insights through expert interviews, in-depth articles, and curated solution spotlights.The article explores:●The analytics bottleneck facing CFO teams and how Savant addresses it by equipping spreadsheet-savvy analysts with intuitive, no-code automation tools.●Challenges with traditional analytics tools around cost, governance, and usability, and the need for a more modern, flexible solution.●Savant's governance model, which provides centralized visibility, compliance controls, and audit-ready reporting, while enabling broader access.●A case study from Zynex Medical, where Savant helped streamline workflows, expand access across departments, and deliver a strong return on investment.Through real-world examples and insights from Savant's leadership, the article offers a blueprint for CFOs and finance teams looking to operationalize AI analytics automation with both speed and control.“It's a privilege to be recognized by CFO Tech Outlook,” said Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant Labs.“This award reflects the progress our team and clients are making in bringing trustworthy, agentic AI into enterprise analytics.”The full article is available online today at .To learn more about Savant Labs and request a personalized demo, visit .About Savant LabsSavant Labs is an agentic AI analytics platform built to help business analysts access, prepare, and manage data faster and more securely. By replacing manual reporting tasks traditionally handled in spreadsheets and legacy tools, Savant enables enterprises to reduce operational costs, enhance productivity, and deliver faster insights. The platform is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies, including Zynex Medical, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics. To learn more, visit .

