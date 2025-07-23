District Consulting Re-Awarded DC Government's 2025 All Things Green Contract To Support Sustainable Businesses In The Washington Metropolitan Area

DC marketing agency offers free workshops and marketing consulting to support small to medium sized businesses.

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- District Consulting , a Black woman-owned marketing firm based in Washington, D.C., has been selected once again by the Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD) to lead the All Things Green (ATG) initiative for fiscal year 2025. The renewed contract reinforces District Consulting's growing impact in empowering small and medium sized businesses working in green industries across the District.

Following the successful completion of the 2024 contract which delivered targeted marketing strategy, branding support, and digital services to more than 30 CBEs, the 2025 program expands the scope of work to include new AI-driven marketing training, workshop delivery, social media, website design and additional outreach tools to help CBEs grow visibility and win contracts in DC's green economy.

"We're proud to continue this partnership with DSLBD," said Fadzai Nhamburo, Chief Marketer at District Consulting. "The All Things Green program directly addresses the visibility gap that many green CBEs experience. Our goal is to equip these businesses with clear messaging, stronger outreach, and the tools to scale sustainably."

The All Things Green initiative is a DSLBD-funded program designed to connect CBEs working in sustainability-related fields with free or subsidized marketing services and capacity-building tools. Participating businesses include firms in clean energy, eco-focused consulting, green construction, sustainable procurement, and circular economy services.

During the 2024 cycle, District Consulting worked with more than 30 DC-based CBEs, delivering tailored marketing plans, updated branding systems, and professional-grade web assets all designed to help these businesses grow within DC's competitive procurement landscape.

District Consulting's continued leadership of the program in 2025 reflects its deep knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing small to medium sized businesses, marketing strategy expertise, and commitment to equity-driven results.

More information about upcoming workshops, eligibility, and free resources will be released at districtconsulting.

About District Consulting

District Consulting is a marketing agency serving consumer-focused businesses, government agencies, and nonprofits across the Washington, D.C. region. Led by Founder Fadzai Nhamburo, the firm specializes in digital marketing, branding, and strategic implementation services that drive long-term impact for clients. District Consulting recently expanded its service lines to include promotional products distribution, enhancing its ability to help clients connect meaningfully with the public through branded engagement.

