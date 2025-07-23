Global X Launches Purecap[SM] Product Suite To Provide Uncapped Sector ETF Exposure

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new suite of ETFs seeks to deliver true market capitalization exposure across five key sectors, addressing rising market concentration trends NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Management Company LLC ("Global X"), the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of its PureCapSM Suite, a new collection of five sector ETFs providing uncapped, pure market capitalization weighted exposure across the consumer discretionary, communication services, information technology, consumer staples and energy sectors. The launch reflects heightened investor demand for refined sector allocation solutions, driven by growing concentration within five sectors which can impact funds due to regulatory weighting limits. The PureCapSM ETFs apply implementation techniques, including representative sampling, attempting to mimic the index exposure without reducing exposure to leading companies within each sector. This approach may help investors capture the full potential of sectors where uncapped indexes may provide differentiated performance versus capped indexes. "Investors often think they're getting true sector exposure, but traditional funds limit exposure to the largest companies causing investors' performance to potentially diverge from the true performance of the sector," said Scott Helfstein, Head of Investment Strategy at Global X. Scott continued, "these products provide investors a different way to gain sector exposure, aligning their portfolios with how markets have evolved and potentially capturing the upside of the largest stocks in the sector." The funds seek to capture sector leadership by aligning with the true weight of each sector's largest constituents while benefiting from the potential tax efficiency, liquidity and systematic rebalancing of an ETF. Fund Details

Fund Name and Ticker Tracking Index Expense

Ratio Exchange CUSIP / ISIN Global X PureCapSM MSCI

Consumer Discretionary ETF

( GXPD ) MSCI USA

Consumer

Discretionary

Index 0.25 % NYSE Arca 37960A313 / US37960A3133 Global X PureCapSM MSCI

Communication Services ETF

( GXPC ) MSCI USA

Communication

Services Index 0.25 % NYSE Arca 37960A297 / US37960A2978 Global X PureCapSM MSCI

Information Technology ETF ( GXPT ) MSCI USA

Information

Technology Index 0.25 % NYSE Arca 37960A289 / US37960A2895 Global X PureCapSM MSCI

Consumer Staples ETF ( GXPS ) MSCI USA

Consumer Staples

Index 0.25 % NYSE Arca 37960A271 / US37960A2713 Global X PureCapSM MSCI Energy

ETF ( GXPE ) MSCI USA Energy

Index 0.25 % NYSE Arca 37960A263 / US37960A2630

About Global X

Global X was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and over $60 billion in assets under management.[i] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Risk Management funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at .

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $600 billion in assets under management worldwide.[ii] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.

Important Information

This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific point in time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events, or a guarantee of future results. This information is not intended to be individual or personalized investment advice and should not be used for trading purposes. Please consult a financial advisor professional for more information regarding your investment situation.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investments concentrated in a particular sector tend to be more volatile than the overall market. The PureCapSM ETFs are non-diversified.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' full or summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxetfs. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to the Global X Funds. The Fund is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by MSCI, nor does MSCI make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO, Global X nor Mirae Asset Global Investments are affiliated with MSCI.

Media Contact:

Ariel Kouvaras, Sloane PR

212-446-1884

[email protected]

[i] Source: Global X ETFs, as of July 8, 2025

[ii] Source: Mirae Asset, as of December 31, 2024

SOURCE Global X Management Company LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED