Global X Launches Purecap[SM] Product Suite To Provide Uncapped Sector ETF Exposure
|
Fund Name and Ticker
|
Tracking Index
|
Expense
|
Exchange
|
CUSIP / ISIN
|
Global X PureCapSM MSCI
|
MSCI USA
|
0.25 %
|
NYSE Arca
|
37960A313 / US37960A3133
|
Global X PureCapSM MSCI
|
MSCI USA
|
0.25 %
|
NYSE Arca
|
37960A297 / US37960A2978
|
Global X PureCapSM MSCI
|
MSCI USA
|
0.25 %
|
NYSE Arca
|
37960A289 / US37960A2895
|
Global X PureCapSM MSCI
|
MSCI USA
|
0.25 %
|
NYSE Arca
|
37960A271 / US37960A2713
|
Global X PureCapSM MSCI Energy
|
MSCI USA Energy
|
0.25 %
|
NYSE Arca
|
37960A263 / US37960A2630
About Global X
Global X was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and over $60 billion in assets under management.[i] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Risk Management funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at .
Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $600 billion in assets under management worldwide.[ii] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.
Important Information
This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific point in time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events, or a guarantee of future results. This information is not intended to be individual or personalized investment advice and should not be used for trading purposes. Please consult a financial advisor professional for more information regarding your investment situation.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investments concentrated in a particular sector tend to be more volatile than the overall market. The PureCapSM ETFs are non-diversified.
Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
Carefully consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' full or summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxetfs. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing
Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to the Global X Funds. The Fund is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by MSCI, nor does MSCI make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO, Global X nor Mirae Asset Global Investments are affiliated with MSCI.
Media Contact:
Ariel Kouvaras, Sloane PR
212-446-1884
[email protected]
[i] Source: Global X ETFs, as of July 8, 2025
[ii] Source: Mirae Asset, as of December 31, 2024
