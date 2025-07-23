Food Robotics Market Size Worth $5.22Bn By 2032 Says Datam Intelligence

Food Robotics Market

Food Robotics Market expected to reach USD 5.22 Billion by 2032, driven by automation demand and 13.1% CAGR growth.

- DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLPAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size:Food Robotics Market reached US$ 1.95 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 5.22 Billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period 2024-2032.To Download Sample Report:Market Drivers and Opportunities:Key drivers propelling the food robotics market include the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, a surge in demand for ready-to-eat and packaged foods, and rising labor shortages across food processing facilities. Additionally, increasing investment in robotic research and development is fueling the deployment of AI-driven robotic systems for tasks such as sorting, cutting, cooking, and palletizing. Opportunities also lie in the adoption of collaborative robots (cobots), which work safely alongside human workers and offer high flexibility for small and medium-sized enterprises.Market Geographical Share:North America leads the global food robotics market, with the United States playing a key role in driving regional growth. leading due to its advanced food manufacturing infrastructure and early adoption of automation technologies. Asia-Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth, particularly in countries like Japan and China, where the aging workforce and labor scarcity are compelling manufacturers to automate food processing operations. Europe also contributes significantly, supported by stringent hygiene regulations and growing demand for innovative food products.Key Players:Prominent players operating in the global food robotics market include:ABB GroupKUKA AGFanuc CorporationKawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.Rockwell AutomationMitsubishi Electric CorporationYasakawa Electric CorporationDenso CorporationNachi Fujikoshi CorporationOMRON CorporationMarket Segments:By Robot Type: (Articulated, Cylindrical, Cartesian, SCARA, Parallel Collaborative, Others)By Payload: (Heavy, Medium, Low)By Application: (Packaging, Processing, Food Delivery)By End User: (Meat, Dairy, Fruits and Vegetables)By Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:Recent Developments – USA:March 2025 – ABB Robotics launched a new AI-enabled robotic system tailored for meat processing plants in the U.S., aimed at improving precision cutting and reducing waste.July 2024 – Rockwell Automation partnered with Tyson Foods to deploy smart robotic systems across multiple poultry processing facilities to streamline operations and increase throughput.Recent Developments – Japan:February 2025 – FANUC Corporation unveiled a high-speed robotic gripper technology optimized for sushi and bento packaging, enhancing efficiency for convenience food producers.September 2024 – Mitsubishi Electric introduced an advanced vision-guided robotic solution integrated with AI for sorting fruits and vegetables in Japanese wholesale markets, ensuring consistent quality and reducing manual errors.Conclusion:The food robotics market is undergoing a dynamic transformation as automation becomes a necessity rather than a luxury in food manufacturing. With increasing investment in AI and robotics, and rising demand for high-efficiency, low-contamination production processes, the market is expected to see sustained growth. Strategic innovations and regional expansions by major players are further positioning food robotics as a critical component of the future food supply chain.Latest Related ReportsFood Ultrasound MarketFood Diagnostics MarketUnlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services:Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.✅ Competitive Landscape✅ Sustainability Impact Analysis✅ KOL / Stakeholder Insights✅ Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots✅ Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis✅ Quarterly Industry Report Updated✅ Live Market & Pricing Trends✅ Import-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard:

