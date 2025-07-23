DR. NORM's, LEADER OF CANNABIS-INFUSED BAKED GOODS, LAUNCHING MATCHA CRISPY RICE BAR IN CALIFORNIA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Featuring ceremonial-grade matcha made in Japan, each crispy rice bar includes ten individual servings (10mg THC and 5mg THCV per serving) and comes with a cutting guide for easy dosing. This delicious, potent treat delivers clean energy, increased focus, and bliss in every bite.

"My daughter was the inspiration behind our new Matcha Crispy Rice Bar as she prefers the feeling of matcha to coffee when looking for a natural energy boost, and has been singing its praises for years," said Roberta Wilson, Dr. Norm's Co-Founder. "We started experimenting in our test kitchen when we noticed the food trend gaining momentum. There is currently no other product like it in the California cannabis market."

The product joins Dr. Norm's lineup of crispy rice bars, which currently includes Fruity , Gluten-Free Chocolate , and Original , along with fast-acting nanoemulsified Toasted Cinnamon Crunch , and Very Berry Crunch varieties. In late Q3 of 2024, Dr. Norm's launched the Fiery Hot Crunch Bar , their first savory-leaning, spicy edible.

"People have become extremely passionate about matcha. The demand has exploded so much that it has even caused a global shortage in matcha supply," continued Wilson. "Dr. Norm's taps into cultural phenomena and focuses on launching limited edition edibles that speak to current zeitgeists. We are proud to be reflecting popular foodie trends in our infused products and cater to consumers' favorite snacks, tastes, and ingredients."

The Dr. Norm's Matcha Crispy Rice Ba is rolling out now and will be available in early August at compliant partnering dispensaries throughout California.

Dr. Norm's is a Los Angeles-based, family-owned and operated edibles company and maker of infused baked goods, wellness products, and more. The company was founded in 2017 by brother-sister duo, Jeff Koz and Roberta Wilson, to honor the legacy of their parents and their lifetimes devoted to healthcare. Their Dad, the real Dr. Norm, was a well-respected M.D. in Los Angeles for over 30 years, and their Mom was a pharmacist who spread joy through her delicious homemade cookies. Prior to launching, Wilson founded Audrey's Cookies, a well-known gourmet cookie brand tributing her mother, that was sold in national stores including Whole Foods, Costco, and Sprouts.

Dr. Norm's created the first and only nano-emulsified, fast-acting infused baked goods line in California - with an onset time of just 15 minutes. The product range includes edible baked treats, infused goodies like gummies and chocolate bites, and hyper-targeted vapes. In 2024, Dr. Norm's debuted Dr. Norm's Wellness, an amalgamation of the family-owned company's long legacy in healthcare and extensive experience in the cannabis industry, focused on all-natural solutions for health concerns like pain and sleep, with specially formulated gummies, tablets, and vaporizers. Dr. Norm's works closely with certified laboratories and adheres to strict manufacturing practices to deliver safe and effective wellness solutions to their customers.

The brands' 30+ SKUs are available in over 500 retail locations throughout the state. Learn more about Dr. Norm's and their full product range at drnorms .

