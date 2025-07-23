Layerx Becomes First Enterprise Browser Company To Support Perplexity's New Comet Browser

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LayerX Security , the leader in browser-based data security and GenAI usage control, announced today that it is the first enterprise browser security vendor to support Comet, the newly launched AI-native browser by Perplexity. The announcement reinforces LayerX's commitment to helping customers enjoy the productivity gains of AI tools while protecting them against AI data risks, and solidifies LayerX's position at the forefront of enterprise browser security.

As organizations increasingly shift to SaaS applications, the browser has become the epicenter of modern work. Moreover, as artificial intelligence redefines productivity, the web browser has also become the common interface for AI applications. Whether it's interacting with AI assistants like ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini, or leveraging SaaS platforms enhanced with LLMs and AI browser extensions, today's digital workforce increasingly lives inside the browser. And yet, while the web has transformed, browsers themselves have remained largely unchanged since Mosaic launched over 30 years ago.

That's beginning to change. With the introduction of next-generation AI browsers like Comet by Perplexity and Dia by The Browser Company (makers of Arc), the paradigm is shifting. These AI-native browsers embed large language models directly into the core browsing experience - dramatically altering user workflows, productivity and security posture. Perplexity, one of the world's fastest-growing AI platforms, now boasts over 15 million monthly active users and is leading the charge into this new frontier.

However, the emergence of these intelligent browsers presents a new set of security challenges for enterprises. When AI tools are natively embedded into the browser, sensitive company data can be unknowingly exposed to external LLMs. Traditional Secure Enterprise Browsers (SEBs) such as those from Island or Palo Alto Networks require organizations to rip-and-replace users' existing browsers, making them incompatible with AI-native browsers like Comet.

Only a browser-agnostic security architecture, like the one pioneered by LayerX, can enforce enterprise-grade controls across all browser types: mainstream, independent or next-gen. As an extension-based browser security solution, LayerX seamlessly integrates with new AI-native browsers without disrupting user workflows.

In addition to Comet, LayerX now supports Dia, the AI-native browser by The Browser Company of New York. This adds to LayerX's growing list of integrations across major browsers and new entrants alike. With this expansion, LayerX continues to lead the market in securing AI-enabled productivity tools, SaaS access and browser-native GenAI usage.

“The AI browser era is here, and with it comes an entirely new class of risks,” said Or Eshed, CEO of LayerX.“LayerX is proud to be the first enterprise security company to support Comet and Dia, ensuring organizations can embrace innovation without compromising security.”

“AI-native browsers like Comet are fundamentally reshaping how users interact with the web. Instead of visiting a site, running a search or opening an app, users are now engaging directly with an AI agent that sits inside the browser and acts on their behalf. This shift is massively accelerating productivity, but it's also creating new blind spots for security teams,” said David Vaisbrud, CTO of LayerX.“This is why enterprises need security solutions that can operate inside this new workflow, at the browser level, in real time and with full awareness of AI activity.”

LayerX is uniquely positioned to solve the security challenges of AI browsers. Gartner recently recognized LayerX as a representative vendor in both the Secure Enterprise Browser product category and the emerging AI Usage Control (AUC) category in the recently released Hype Cycle for Workload and Network Security, 2025 and the Hype Cycle for Workspace Security, 2025 reports. LayerX was the only browser security provider mentioned in the AI Usage Control category, demonstrating how LayerX's security platform is bridging the gap between browser security and AI security.

Organizations interested in seeing how LayerX secures AI-native browsers like Comet and Dia can request a live demo at:

LayerX is the leading provider of browser security solutions that protect enterprise data in the modern work environment. Purpose-built to secure SaaS access, GenAI usage, and browser-based workflows, LayerX enables enterprises to gain granular visibility and control at the point of risk: the browser.

