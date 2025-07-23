Unframe Appoints Nikki Ewing As Head Of Strategic Partnerships To Scale Global Ecosystem And Partner-Led Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ewing brings deep enterprise technology and channel expertise to accelerate Unframe's partner strategy and deliver scalable go-to-market impact across the AI landscape

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unframe today announced the appointment of Nikki Ewing as Head of Strategic Partnerships. A recognized channel leader and ecosystem strategist, Ewing brings more than a decade of experience building high-impact partner programs across the cloud and enterprise software landscape. At Unframe, she will lead Unframe's global partner strategy, driving scale across value added resellers (VARs), distributors and technology alliances to meet accelerating enterprise demand for production-grade AI.

“Nikki brings a strategic and execution-driven approach to ecosystem development,” said Larissa Schneider, COO and Co-Founder of Unframe.“She has repeatedly demonstrated how to turn partnerships into high-value revenue engines. As we expand to meet the global demand for enterprise-ready AI, Nikki's leadership will be instrumental in building the partner infrastructure that drives long-term growth.”

Recognized as a CRN Channel Chief and Women of the Channel honoree, Ewing is widely respected for building innovative partner programs that deliver measurable results.

“Unframe has built something truly unique - a platform that removes the friction from enterprise AI adoption while putting partners at the center of value delivery,” said Nikki Ewing.“I'm excited to help scale a global ecosystem that accelerates outcomes for customers and unlocks new growth for our partners.”

This announcement follows the recent appointment of Jacquelyn Goldberg as Vice President of Sales, reinforcing Unframe's commitment to strengthening its leadership team as it scales go-to-market functions to meet growing enterprise demand.

Unframe emerged from stealth in April 2025 with $50 million in funding from top-tier investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, TLV Partners, Craft Ventures, and Third Point Ventures. The company is rapidly expanding its go-to-market and ecosystem teams to meet strong global demand for its modular, production-ready AI delivery platform.

About Unframe

Unframe helps enterprises get tailored, production-ready AI solutions in days. Built on a modular architecture of powerful building blocks, Unframe delivers accurate, integrated solutions for real-world enterprise challenges. Unframe solutions can run securely on-prem, in private cloud, or SaaS-no model training or fine-tuning required. With no upfront cost and an outcome-based pricing model, Unframe makes it easy to try solutions risk-free and scale what works. The company is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with a global presence in Tel Aviv and Berlin.

Contact:

Cassandra Leonard

...