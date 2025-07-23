Icogz And Digital ROI FZCO Partner To Transform Retail Intelligence Across MENA

icogz partners with Digital ROI to deliver AI-powered retail intelligence solutions across MENA.

icogz partners with Digital ROI to deliver AI-driven analytics and automation for smarter retail decisions across the MENA region.

- Amit Tripathi, Founder & CEO of icogz, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- icogz, the AI-powered business intelligence platform , has entered into a strategic partnership with Digital ROI FZCO, a performance-focused retail growth consultancy, to bring next-generation analytics and intelligent automation to the MENA region's retail sector.Powered by AryabotTM – icogz's proprietary conversational AI engine built on over 200 advanced AI models – the platform provides a unified, intelligent layer across marketing performance, inventory health, store operations, and demand forecasting. Retailers can now ask natural language questions like“Which campaign drove the highest footfall last quarter?” and instantly receive context-rich insights that drive smarter decisions.The partnership officially launches in the UAE and Saudi Arabia with AI-native solutions designed to:✓ Maximize marketing ROI through dynamic campaign intelligence✓ Streamline in-store and omnichannel promotions✓ Optimize inventory planning and reduce shrinkage✓ Enable real-time, decision-grade insights for retail leadership“Retailers today are overwhelmed with data but underwhelmed by results. This partnership helps bridge that gap by delivering smart, actionable intelligence through AryabotTM, enabling teams to move from reports to results - faster.” said Amit Tripathi, Founder & CEO of icogz.Amrish Jhaveri, Founder of Digital ROI FZCO, added:“Retail in MENA is evolving rapidly, and retailers need tools that move at the speed of their business. Our collaboration with icogz brings future-ready analytics to the region - empowering brands to not just survive but scale sustainably in a hyper-competitive environment.”This alliance marks a significant step in accelerating retail transformation across the region - unlocking the power of AI to simplify complexity, amplify growth, and future-proof operations.

