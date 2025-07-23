Earnin Launches Live Pay, The First Technology To Stream Your Paycheck In Real Time

A radically new way to access your earnings - available exclusively through EarnIn Card, the first card that streams your pay as you work

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EarnIn, the leading earnings management company, today announced the launch of Live Pay, a groundbreaking technology that lets workers get paid continuously – as they earn it – rather than waiting two weeks for a traditional payday. Live Pay reimagines the outdated pay cycles with a real-time earnings stream that grows every second someone works.

Available exclusively through the new EarnIn Card1, Live Pay marks a fundamental shift in how income becomes available – and represents the next chapter in EarnIn's decade-long mission to put financial control back in the hands of workers. Starting today, early access is available via a public EarnIn Card waitlist .

Meet EarnIn Card- Powered by Live Pay

EarnIn Card is a first-of-its-kind card designed to enable people to stream their pay in real time - up to $1,500 per pay period, based on eligibility and usage limits - with no interest on transactions, no hidden fees, and no credit check required.1 It works anywhere Visa is accepted and turns every paycheck into an opportunity to build credit history, making each payday more valuable over time.2

"The natural evolution of any batch-based system is continuous - and payroll is no different," said Ram Palaniappan, Founder and CEO of EarnIn. "Earned wage access was a step in that direction, but it was inevitable that pay would move like everything else in your life - in real time. We stream music, entertainment, news, sports, and more whenever we want - now, with EarnIn Card and Live Pay, you can stream your pay too. It's a system that's always on, always working. Live Pay gives workers access to money they've already earned, putting them back in control of their financial timing. It's a long-overdue upgrade to how we get paid."

"I used to be restricted in how and when I could pay bills,"3 said Madeline Harrison, a user of the EarnIn Card. "Now I can see what I have, pay for things earlier, and actually plan. That flexibility helps me budget better and gives me more control over my money."

Live Pay builds on EarnIn's track record of innovation, following Early Pay, which allows customers to access their entire paycheck up to two days early.4 Live Pay takes this innovation further, delivering real-time access to earnings, as people work.1

"Live Pay fundamentally changes the relationship between time, work, and money. This isn't just a product feature – it's a new financial primitive," said Alex Rampell, a General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz and Investor in EarnIn. "By giving customers real-time access to what they've already earned, EarnIn is redefining how income moves through the system. We believe this shift will underpin the next generation of financial services."

With the launch of Live Pay, EarnIn is building the foundation for a new financial system centered around the needs of people, while offering real-time access to their pay.1

About EarnIn

EarnIn is an earnings management company on a mission to build a more equitable financial system for the people traditional finance has left behind . From on-demand earnings and early paycheck access to credit-building tools and real-time pay, EarnIn helps customers take control of their money and build momentum - without debt, fees, or fine print. EarnIn is a financial technology company not a bank. Banking Services are provided by Evolve Bank & Trust or Lead Bank, both member FDIC. The FDIC provides deposit insurance to protect your money in the event of a bank failure. More details about deposit insurance here . The EarnIn Card is issued by Evolve Bank & Trust, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa International Service Association. Learn more at earnin .

1To obtain an EarnIn Card you must (i) open a Deposit Account and a Secured Account with one of our bank partners through the EarnIn app; (ii) update your direct deposit routing with your employer so that you receive at least $1,000 per month into your Deposit Account; and (iii) pre-authorize our bank partner to automatically transfer all funds from your Deposit Account to your Secured Account. The funds in your Secured Account will be used to cover the purchases you make with your EarnIn Card (the "Card Balances"). If the funds in your Secured Account are insufficient to fully cover the Card Balances, the remaining amount will be debited from the bank account you linked in the EarnIn app.

The "Available" amount shown in the EarnIn app reflects the total amount you can spend on the Card. This includes money in your Secured Account plus a portion of your unpaid earnings (up to $1,500 per pay period). You can use up to $1,500 per day for purchases and up to $300 per day for cash advances.

Applicable fees are listed here . The EarnIn Card is available to eligible EarnIn members in select states. Additional terms and restrictions may apply. For more information, please refer to our FAQs and the Cardholder Agreement and Security Agreements

2EarnIn reports account activity to credit bureaus. On-time payments may help your credit; late payments may hurt it. Credit impact varies, as scores are determined by credit bureaus based on multiple factors.

3This testimonial was given without compensation , and the opinions reflect a genuine EarnIn experience.

4Early Pay is an optional feature that allows you to access your paycheck up to two days early. To use Early Pay, you must:

Open a Deposit Account with one of our bank partners, Evolve Bank & Trust or Lead Bank, both member FDIC. Funds held in the Deposit Account are held with our partner banks, and are insured up to $250,000 in the event the bank partner fails and if specific deposit insurance requirements are met. Learn more here ; andUpdate your direct deposit routing with your employer. This Deposit Account will receive your paycheck and will redirect it to the bank account linked to your EarnIn account. Before transferring, EarnIn will set aside the necessary funds from your paycheck to cover any tips, Lightning Speed fees, and Cash-Out balances from the previous pay period (the "Balances"). Any remaining funds will be transferred to your linked bank account. If your paycheck does not fully cover the Balances, EarnIn may debit the remaining amount from your linked external bank account, as allowed in the Transfer Out Payment Authorization .

Fees . If you opt for Lightning Speed transfers, our bank partner will charge you a $2.99 fee to transfer your paycheck to your linked bank account on the same day your employer processes payroll, which may be up to 2 days before your scheduled payday. If you do not opt for Lightning Speed transfers, our bank partner will automatically transfer your paycheck to your linked bank account for free, by your regular payday. Early Pay is available to eligible EarnIn members in select states. Additional restrictions may apply. For more information, please refer to our FAQ .

